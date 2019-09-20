We had quite a week here at Grouse Hollow. Mountain kids Ben and Christine and their dogs, Scout of the West and Moose arrived late Sunday night. They had left Colorado at 5:30 in the morning. As you might imagine, all of us were ready for bed.
By the time Thursday rolled around we had a wedding venue with a huge white tent, beautiful handmade-from-barn-wood tables, candles in water, draperies and ivy, twinkle lights, and mums and other beautiful flowers, and a barroom made from huge barrels with copper table tops. Our cleaned up tobacco shed was decorated with ropes of twinkle lights. A turf rug stretched through the shed for a runway to back meadow. Ben and his new father-in-law, Rich, built an altar out of beams taken out of our farmhouse; it created a flower draped scaffold to surround them during the service. There were chandeliers, and wreaths made from vines. There was so much more. It all took a lot of work by the kids, the Sister Squad, Ellen, Rich and Chris’ mom, Joy, friends and neighbors, the wedding pros, and me. The planning for this fabulous event, mostly done by Christine and Joy was immense, think D-Day invasion maybe.
The wedding was beautiful. Ben waited with their officiant Danielle by the altar in front of about 150 family and friends in the shade of a huge old walnut tree. Mark walked Ellen up the aisle, the wedding party made up of friends from Colorado and sorority sisters and Chris’ sister Bridget, followed, including a decorated and dressed up Moose and Scout being escorted by the pup wrangler, Ben’s cousin Tyler. Christine’s dad walked her out of the tobacco shed aisle. She was radiant in white with a bouquet of purple and white calla lilies (I think). After vows, that were very much their own, and the long awaited, “I now pronounce you man and wife. You may kiss the bride,” the party got started. A wonderful dinner was catered by The Rooted Spoon from Viroqua. Instead of a cake, there were dozens of homemade cookies provided by the Sister Squad. We danced and Ben’s band stepped in for part of a set. I even got in the show, playing my harmonica and singing a totally made up song about how Ben got his first guitar.
Our friends, Jordana and Wes Snyder captured images of the day and night. We can’t wait to see them.
Anyway, El and I made it into bed some time after midnight.
Until next time, get out — Ma Nature blessed the kids’ wedding day with sunshine and a light breeze. Thanks to all who helped, attended, and supported our family. One can’t ask for more than that. Oh, for those of you who might wonder, Bo was at a spa for the day. Enjoy.
