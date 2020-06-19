Grouse Hollow Journal: In spite of pandemic, good things will be remembered

From the news and even the funny papers, I see many want to jettison 2020, scrap it, get rid of it, just forget it ever happened. I get it, but we got it and while the pandemic, national unrest, wildfires, unemployment and despair has been grabbing all the headlines, some pretty good things will be remembered when the Class of 2020 plans their 50th class reunion. First off, our nieces Taryn and Kari had beautiful babies in 2020. We learned of and/or we’re reminded of an entire new group of heroes in our midst, nurses, white coats, volunteers, farmers, truckers, and yes, police. Australia is no longer on fire. The second person ever has been cured of HIV providing hope for thousands. In places, pollution dropped significantly enough that cities that haven’t seen the stars at night for decades could. Homes are cleaner than they ever were. Families are spending more time together and creatively learning together. There’s more but you get the idea.
Spring came. The river is still flowing and the fish are biting about like any other year. El and I took a mini vacation, from uh, well full-time vacation and took the Queen up Shell Lake last week. We didn’t have to pack much, just a cooler with some essentials and a few clothes. We pulled the boat north with the Outback instead of the pickup. The good news was that the Outback got about 23 mpg while the pickup would have got maybe 12. The bad news, well, the Outback doesn’t have the beef that the F150 does. It struggled to pull our relatively light boat up some hills.
More bad news. At Blair, Hwy. 53 was detoured over to Arcadia then to Whitehall. A 27-mile net loss. Good news was that it is pretty country and came into town next to a Kwik Trip, with its fresh coffee and restrooms. The bad news was that when we were walking back to the car, I stepped part way off of a sidewalk and took a digger, slamming an ankle, both elbows, and both hips. I dumped El’s coffee, too. I went back in to refill the cup. The fall was not their fault, but the girl who served me before did a free refill. When we got to Shell Lake, we drove to our hotel to check out if we could check in; good news there, our room was ready. After unloading, we headed for the bait shop and then to the Memorial Park landing. Bad news; the wind had come up and there was no one out. One could see the whitecaps in the middle of the lake. We opted on not going out just then. We stopped at Ekerns’. I and more recently we have been visiting them and their son, Jake since 2001. Jake was a student teacher (I think he used the term indentured servant) with me at De Soto in the spring of 2000. The bad news, no one was home. Good news, just as we walked to our car, someone honked and here came Jake’s mother, Deb. We spent the afternoon visiting with her, until Jake and his son Aren returned from trout fishing in a river that shall remain nameless(not secret really, I just can’t remember the name). They were visiting Shell Lake for the week. We had a nice dinner and evening catching up with the Ekerns.
On Thursday morning at the hotel breakfast room, we visited with a father, son, and grandkids from Hillsboro. They try to get up there often, but they are big fans of Clements’ Fishing Barge at Genoa as well. Anyway, we finally got on the nearly glassy lake. The new Yamaha started smoothly and purred as we crossed the lake to Ralph’s Point for our first try at drowning a worm (oh, we made it without hitting anything.) Off the sandy and then rocky shore, we could see circles in the sand, made by nesting panfish or smallmouth bass. We could even make out an occasional fish, occasional and not hungry. We drifted around the point and cast under some docks. Ellen hooked into the first decent bluegill. I even got into the act, reeling in a fish or two. We had doubles and laughed a lot. I tossed back the obviously egg laden females. We moved about, but came back to that stretch of productive water. Ellen hooked a smallmouth. The fish took run after run. I had the fish net ready. El reeled and gave line until I could finally dip the red-eyed golden rocket fish into the Queen. It proved to be a 17-incher. El held it up for a photo op and then released the tired fish.
By lunch time we had a livewell full of bluegills and the sky was changing. We ran across the lake to the public docks and had lunch at the Lakeview Bar. Then we got the Queen out of the lake. I was in the fish cleaning house at the landing when the storm hit, raining and hailing for a while. While I filleted our fish, I had to listen to two older (than me anyway) characters rant and then argue about hybrid muskies. One claimed the DNR has ruined the fishery by stocking hybrid muskies. The other said the DNR only puts normal muskie fingerlings in the lake. Not knowing who was even close to right, I bit my tongue and kept putting fillets in my bag (we had 29 fish between us.)
We lounged about at the hotel and had chips and cocktails for supper. The plan was to go out for walleyes as the sun headed east. In the end we hit the sack early instead.
We agreed to pass on fishing Friday morning due to a bad case of boat back — mine. We got home Friday afternoon, making the trip without falls or fails. Bo was ecstatic.
Until next time, get out — we’ll be getting back to Shell Lake some weekday soon I think. We hope to get up to Minocqua to visit Curt Christensen and to fish nearby waters. Happy Father’s Day, dads. Enjoy.
