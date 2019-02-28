“I am my own muse, the subject I know best.” by poet Frida Kahlo
So Ms. Kahlo hit it on the head, that is regarding why I haven’t been writing. I have little muse. Pretty much winter makes every day the same. I mean, the only change is when we have to wear sunglasses inside because of a rare appearance of the sun. Am I the only person weary of the headlines? Polar vortex or heavy snows or subzero temps or mind-numbing windchill will kill us all. Run for your lives! OK, hyperbole or not, it is winter. Get over it and/or move to someplace where they only have torrential rain or relentless heat or dust storms and scorpions. Oh yeah, remember to bring your sunglasses inside just in case.
Bo doesn’t need sunglasses inside or out, but he sure needs to get out. It is hard to believe this 80-pound-plus 9-month-old still thinks like, and is in fact, a puppy. Walking has been difficult for us, so he gets to chase his toys, bark at Gypsy, and chase the squirrels and birds at the feeder. He retrieves his toys sometimes, but mostly just to tease. He is a lover — too much of one, shoving his nose into everything and every one’s business. I think he still thinks he is 10-pound baby; he bounds toward guests like he’s a 1,000-pound war horse ordered to charge. He can be intimidating to adults and more to children even though he only wants to play — that is jump on you and lick your face. Now, be perfectly clear on this, Bo doesn’t do this to me or Ellen. He’d like to, but he has begun to learn some boundaries — some, with a lot more to go. He can be sweet, rolling over to have his belly rubbed or lying under my feet. He snores, too.
Anyway, I remember someone calling to offer us their Labrador pup — on the day we brought Bo home. They were too late. The man said they were in their 80s and had forgot how much work and trouble a puppy can be. We are in our mid-60s and we get it too, now.
Until next time, get out — there are moments and entire days, I wish we’d just never got another dog, but we’d both have a gaping hole in our lives without Bo. Enjoy.
