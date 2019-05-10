After some difficulty, I got our riding mower running this last week. I spent three hours bouncing around the 2-plus acres of lawn we try to keep in check here at Grouse Hollow. Ellen and Mark spent at least two hours raking hay in some places where we could shoot a new reality TV show maybe titled: “Grass Gone Wild!” The only good thing about mowing the lawn as far as I can tell is that I can hear sports or public radio in my Stanley ear protectors while I mostly mindlessly go round and round. I can see I missed some spots and some places have yellow and/or dirt gouges muddying up the green. This too will rectify itself — just in time to mow it again, like today (Monday) even. Our lawn tractor does cut 54 inches wide, but I see that I have to give in and use a 22-inch push mower with a bagger like my better half used to do to get some of this park pared down.
I can grouse about more mowing misgivings. First off, I have to buy more expensive 91 gas for these machines to keep them running (even if I secretly wish they’d not run sometimes.). I also have a question about gas cans: what genius thinks these “safety gas cans” prevents spills and mess? I have “fixed” two of our cans so fuel flows into a funnel when I try to dump it in the tank without slipping off the edge of the fill hole and spilling gasoline—less swearing is another side effect. Also, why do I have to press a button on the dash to back up while mowing or the engine kills. I may be nearly deaf, but I can still see for Pete’s sake. I also get the safety feature kill switch on the seat, but maybe that backup button would be better serve to let me keep the engine running — with the mower disengaged — so I can move a stick or dog ball with having to restart all the time.
Until next time, get out — our son Mark and his pup Meatloaf were here for a week. We saw him off at 5:30 this morning (Monday). It was great to spend time with him. We shared some of his favorite Wisconsin meals — including brats and brat patties and Rocky Rococo Pizza — learned about his planned move to the Willamette Valley in Oregon, played with Meatloaf, planted Christmas trees up on our ridge (he and I planted Christmas trees up there when he was in seventh grade and he’ll be 38 this year), did some maintenance on his car, and raked grass. Bo was confused this morning when I fed him because Meatloaf wasn’t there to bug him. All week they ran and wrestled for hours. It was a good week and too short. Anyway, I have to spell check this and email it to Angie, so I can get out and start mowing again.
Enjoy.
