We have been hearing a lot about 1965 lately. That means of course only one thing — that I/we mostly hang out with old people.
Anyway, if you don’t remember 1965, or even if you sort of do, here are some fun facts about that time: I finished elementary school and started high school in 1965. My baby sister, Carolyn turned 1. (She fell on the ice the other day and I worry she will have a hard time recovering now that she is so chronologically challenged.) Our country, led by Lyndon Johnson, was becoming more and more mired in Vietnam. “Wooly Bully” by Sam the Sham and The Pharaohs topped the charts. The Beatles’ released the movie, “Help,” while the songs “Help” and “A Ticket To Ride” were riding the charts. While making music and acting, Beatle John Lennon got his driver’s license. The McCoys gave us “Hang On Sloopy.” The Beach Boys, Righteous Brothers, Gary Lewis and The Playboys, The Temptations, The Dave Clark Five, The Rolling Stones, Sonny and Cher, and Simon and Garfunkel were some of the other big names of that time in MY music.
“The Sound of Music” was in the theaters. At home, “Green Acres” (my favorite characters were Arnold the Pig and Fred Ziffel) made us laugh on one of our three channels. “I Dream of Jeannie” was popular. (You can probably guess which character a teenage boy liked most on that show. ) Bill Cosby starred in “I Spy.” The population of the world was at 3.345 billion — about half of what it is now. A Russian cosmonaut was the first person to walk in space. The compact disc started changing computing — such as it was.
The Marlboro Man got his first warning that he should look for a new product to hang his hat on when the first warnings about the dangers of smoking were released. Still it took until 1970 for his last ride. (Despite all the urban legends to the contrary and despite the mixed messages this might send, the last Marlboro Man, Darrell Winfield, died in his 80s on his own ranch near Riverton, Wyoming, in 2015. While most real cowboys now get their nicotine by dipping chew, Darrell was still smoking Marlboros.)
In 1965 the respirator replaced the Iron Lung. Life expectancy was only 70.2 years. It is only 76 for men now — unless you live in Canada where it is 80 for men and 84 for women. I have spent over half-a-year in Canada if you add up all the times I fished there; I wonder if that counts. The skateboard and super ball were popular — still are. Those men who could, started to grow their hair long while women’s skirts started getting shorter. (I grew my hair long into the ‘80s, but I prefer it short now — OK, it is receding and there’s a bald spot in the back so I give up. Short skirt fashion has gone around and has come back around. The Internet broke out of its shell with the development of hypertext.
While it premiered on CBS in 1965, El and I still enjoy “A Charlie Brown Christmas” every year. Cool Whip, Subway, Diet Pepsi, and the Pillsbury Doughboy are all 1965 newcomers. The Green Bay Packers won the NFL championship — again — two years before the first Super Bowl — which they won as well. Joe Namath was signed by the Jets before he was “Broadway Joe.” Jack Nicklaus and Willie Mays were hitting the heck out of their respective balls. “Wilt-the-Stilt” Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson were wowing basketball fans. “My Fair Lady” won best picture. The average household annual income was $6,450; good thing bread was only 21 cents a loaf and gasoline was 31 cents a gallon. One could get a new BMW for $2,250—OK, a BMW Bubble Car. Stamps and Hershey Bars were a nickel. I remember that, much to the chagrin of moms everywhere, white T-shirts and jeans and white deck shoes were the fashion for young guys. (I remember all this stuff, but full disclosure, I used an internet site for details of much of it. I do remember complaining about spending $8 to fill my car in 1967 — of course many of you may remember only putting in $2 worth.)
Of course, we have all been hearing comparisons of this winter to the one that led up to the great flood of 1965. Let’s see if I can clear the cobwebs enough to remember that winter. Let’s see, there was a lot of snow, cold and water. The Mississippi went wild. Boys were let out of school to help sandbag — if they wanted to. I wanted to get out of school anyway. I remember filling sandbags and drinking hot relief wagon coffee and eating doughnuts. After a few hours of filling sandbags, even math class started looking pretty good. As the river continued to rise, I got volunteered (by my dad) to help him, Fred Yokum, my Grandpa Koelker, and my Uncle Ike, sandbag and set up a pump to get water out of the Yokums’ beautiful riverside house along Jack Oak Slough. As I recall, it was a long, wet and cold night. In town, people were going up and down the streets in flat bottom boats. Most basements along the tracks were filled with flood water or at least seepage. When the river finally gave up and started receding towards its banks, there was mud and brush everywhere, basements had collapsed, and some homes were total losses. My dad led a crew, tearing down the three homes that were on the river side of the railroad tracks on the north end of Riverside Park. People had been living in them, but the buildings were under water for a relatively long time. Anyway, the cleanup was massive.
My family lived up on a hill — still do, and I heard the comment more than once, “If the water starts getting this high, we’d better start on an ark.” I have heard that a few times already this year. Anyway, the ditch along the Cassville Airport had filled with water and many denizens of the deep wandered in looking for an easy meal and some respite from the current. My buddies Don and Greg and I armed ourselves with carp spears and starting hunting. As the water receded, many huge carp, gars, sheepshead, dogfish, and a few huge northern pike were trapped. The ditch made for easy prey when we made fish drives. Even my Dad got in the act. While some of those fish were used, most of these critters went to waste, rotting up on the banks and stinking to high heaven into the summer.
These memories renew my concern for our neighbors who struggled with so much flooding last year and beyond. The only good to come of it is the many heroes who came to help.
Until next time, get out — El and I drove up to River Falls to visit her brother Brian on Saturday. The river was pretty much wide open up to Lake Pepin. There were boats out here and there, dodging ice chunks. We enjoyed lunch with Brian, our niece Chelsea and her daughter Winnie at Junior’s Restaurant and Tap House. (It is not the Big River Bar and Grill or Rockies, but it was good.) Winnie is 2-and-a-half and just fun to be around, showing us her Playdough creations, jumping up and down on a trampoline, playing the piano, and running — no charging for hugs. As Brian says, she can do whatever she wants to do at Grandpa’s house. Brian sent some panfish fillets, sausage, and homemade bacon home with us. (We had the bacon on Sunday morning. Good stuff.) On the drive home as we crossed the Tiffany Bottoms north of Nelson, water and ice chunks were up in the trees but not up to the highway. When we crossed to Wabasha, swirling water was advancing on the road, but not over. It was a sunny, bluebird day, catching up with family, and NCAA basketball on the car radio (my bracket went to recyclables on day two). Anyway, it was a good for a road trip. Enjoy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.