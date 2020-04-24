Grouse Hollow Journal: Mother Nature's beauty makes for turkey hunting memories

I opened one eye and could make out a blurry red 4:55 on the dresser. Good — not good. My plan was to roll out of my warm bed at 5 a.m. and go out into the cold — and I do mean cold, like 19 degrees, to go hunting a turkey. I started to dress and kept looking at that pile of clothes thinking how cold it was going to be and how tired I still was. Maybe tomorrow morning, maybe? Anyway, I made it downstairs and turned on the already primed and loaded Mr. Coffee. I pulled on my camo coveralls and hunting boots, had one arm in my new hunting coat when Ellen came down to wish me luck. I filled my coffee cup, grabbed a breakfast bar and headed up to the tobacco shed and our frozen F150. It was dark yet, but I know I heard a ruffed grouse drumming up the hill. (You may have heard one and wondered why that guy has such a hard time keeping that engine running — that’s what I think it sounds like anyway.)
Up on Chipmunk Ridge Road, the twilight was starting to fade as Ma Nature airbrushed an orangish/bluish horizon that faded up into a still sheet of stars punctuated with a half moon. I was stargazing when I hit the brakes just in time to not hit any of the three deer standing in the middle of the road. I crossed into my neighbor’s field and rumbled over frozen ground to get to the back to our fields. I had to stop to just admire the near perfect half moon and Saturn and Jupiter — I think, shining brightly at about the moon’s 2 o’clock as fainter stars faded into twilight and dawn. I thought of trying to take a photo but was reminded of the line from The Secret Life of Walter Mitty movie when the Life Magazine photographer tells Walter, “Sometimes if I like a moment, for me, personally, I don’t like to have the distraction of the camera. I just want to stay in it.” That view made getting out into the cold worth it.
I turned off the ignition near the top of the ridge road that comes down behind our place. The topper door creaked softly. I leaned Wilma, my .10 gauge turkey special against the tailgate and put on a camo hood and hat, and some warm camo gloves. I leaned against the grill of the pickup, and unwrapped my breakfast, and sipped some still steaming coffee. The stars were slipping off to whence they recharge.
I heard another ruffed grouse drum and then a faraway gobble in the zip code to the north. That was enough to jump start gobblers all around. I was trying to mark distant toms when one let ‘er rip down in the woods behind our house. I was off, stumbling through frozen stubble towards the hay barn along the field just above where I figured I might lure in and ambush that tom.
The bird gobbled again. I put my camo pillow down at the bottom of a barbed wire ringed oak behind the hay barn and got settled in to wait. It didn’t take long. I heard a lonesome hen calling and then two hens walked by out in the field. I thought, “Alright, I’ll let them do the work for me.” A tom gobbled down in the Grouse Hollow to the south, firing up what I think was my original target tom down the hill from me. I spied two toms strutting out in the field a hundred yards away. They would display and spar and gobble, obviously on the trail of those two girls that had exited into the woods behind me. Those toms gobbled and the toms in the woods let off right back at them. The big boys in the field were just on the other side of the barn from me, seemingly not 30 yards away. I could hear them as they putted, purred, and gobbled. I just couldn’t see them. My breath was short and I started to sweat. I waited and wished and strained my eyes to catch any movement on the edges of the barn. I didn’t dare move or make a sound; the woods was icy and crunchy, plus there were half-a-dozen bushy-tailed sentry squirrels about, no doubt ready to give me up. Eventually, it got quiet; those field toms must have gone straight away from me. Nuts.
I relaxed a little. Fifteen minutes later, I tried a soft hen call. Nothing — and then I heard someone down in the coulee pounding a kettle drum or more likely a garbage can. I realized the percussion was closer and moving. The sound came from a tom, an almost thunderous purr I suspect, as the big bird rounded the point.
I waited; my eyes teared up from the effort to see any sign of those toms. I heard more grouse drum in the distance. There was a songbird, that I didn’t see, that had a musical call that sounded like water dropping into a pool one drop at a time. (If someone knows what bird I heard send me an email please at grousehollow@gmail.com.)
Anyway, eventually my back and knees were screaming at me, my right foot was asleep, and I had a definite desire, no make that need, for more coffee. I managed to get to my feet and stagger and stumble at first out into the grassy field road. There were no turkeys, only pigeons and crows. Back at the pickup, I sipped my now lukewarm coffee and took in what had just happened with a smile. I couldn’t wait to tell El.
Until next time, get out — I imagine there are hunters and/or seekers of (you fill in the blank) that know the feeling I had last week on the opening morning of the wild turkey hunt. I rate this hunt the best — OK, at least in the top three — hunts of my life. The half-moon, planets, colorful sunrise, birds, squirrels, adrenaline, the unfamiliar songbird, even the quiet cold are imprinted in my memory. I didn’t tag a turkey; in the end that was irrelevant to the morning. I could also have kept the memory to myself, but well . . . Enjoy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!