“Brrrr-ski Wirskalus!” That made up word I used to say to the boys on cold mornings kept running through my mind. The midday air was not really cold, but just damp enough, no, make that just raw enough for a chill to penetrate my heavy, insulated chore jacket and search out the bare parts of my wrists between my gloves and sleeves and the tips of my ear lobes; in a half-an-hour, the chill had graduated to full fledged chilly. I didn’t notice it until later when I walked back into our warm kitchen though. I had just been too full — no, I wasn’t stoned or drunk; however, I was swelled up with memories, charging in from all my senses from the usually hazy timeline of my life, inspired by sound and colors. I was taking in an emotion-filled hour or so of hound music and winter images.
As the scene and hound howling music took over, I daydreamed back in time to my boyhood, hunting out in Mill Branch Swamp behind my home on Grandpa’s farm. Tiny (he was definitely not tiny) the beagle was in hot pursuit of a swamp bunny while my dad and I waited, shotguns in hand, for it to circle around to where we figured Tiny had first jumped it. Tiny had short legs and a full-throated chase howl that he seemed to enjoy letting the entire world in on what he was up to even if he was way behind his quarry. Dad didn’t want the rabbit, just the exercise and fun for our less than petite hound. I wanted the rabbit, sort of, anyway. Dad loved that hound, we all did, well, maybe not Mom — she was not a pet person. (Tiny was welcome in the house for a few minutes on popcorn night, making another kind of run through the house, in search of and hoovering up any dropped popcorn or other morsel he found.)
I remembered epic holiday hunts with my brothers-in-law by the cedars on the Hauk home place or down at the Bench in Chaffie Hollow where maybe six or eight standers waited for passing rabbits while the hounds rousted them out and kept them moving. Anyway, this day, I was by our huge brush pile behind our red pole shed barn where Timber Todd had suggested I post up and wait for his beagles to work their noisy magic.
In real time, I could see our red tobacco shed, framed by snow, but then images from memory swirled up like campfire smoke. There were our boys in camo Jones caps behind the long gone cow barn, and I could hear Mose, our hound, lustily chasing a cottontail in vain, most likely many bounds behind old Bugs, as he lead Mose on a merry chase through patches of multi-flora rose and under low-hanging cedar brush. I remembered many times waiting for beagles to run a rabbit into a split second window where I could maybe send enough lead pellets to anchor it.
Once every little bit, I’d snap to out of my reverie and try to see, not just look at the scene for a rabbit through the trees. Today’s quarry had a serious set of legs on it, running back up the ridge, hounds baying and trilling in pursuit. Eventually, Todd took the four wheeler up the ridge road to find them. They were hunting the brush piles in the Grouse Hollow, still running rabbits. I’d bet those pups slept well that night.
Anyway, I have to say I thoroughly enjoyed that hour of hound music and musing about recording the memories here.
On Saturday morning, after a breakfast of grapefruit, cinnamon chip bread toast, scrambled eggs and leftover marinated venison sliced thin, Ellen and I took the F150 for a drive. We made a stop at the Bergen Town Dump and the headed south to Blackhawk Park and Green Lake. At the landing, the fishermen coming off the ice were not full of encouragement. One pair who had been there all morning, were heading elsewhere after catching one small northern pike, a small bass, a crappie and a small perch. We didn’t see any fish caught until we had fished for an hour. That was a small tip-up caught bass while we were passing on our way back to the landing. Let’s just say, they weren’t lined up at the refrigerator fins out begging for a meal.
Back at the ranch, El suggested we take advantage of the sunshine and 42 degree temp with a walk down the coulee. Bo concurred, and we were off. We tried practicing a bit with Bo’s new obedience shock collar. I know, I don’t like them much either, but nothing else — including treats — is working to always get his attention. He was running off when I hit the buzzer and he stopped. I called him and he started running up the field again, so I tickled him. Yes, for the fourth time, I tried it on myself. He stopped and then ran back, almost running in front of our neighbor Jenny’s pickup, who was stopping anyway. We had a brief visit and then we walked on. On our way back, Bo treed a possum along the ditch near our home. I got him to come back, and got back to the house just after the sun sank below the bluff. Snowshoe Grog, puppy chow, pizza and The Las Vegas Bowl on the tube were on the menu for the evening. OK, you can guess who gets what, right?
By the time you see this in print, No. 2 Mark should have been delivered from the friendly skies to us from California for a week or so. He’ll be here for some great food and fellowship, lots of family and friends, and spending time quality time with us. Ben and Chris are working all through the holidays and winter for that matter. Real Colorado people often make a big part of their living over the holidays and winter. Of course, that work thing gets in the way of a lot of things for sure. Mark said a couple years ago, after not being able to be home for Christmas for almost a decade because of work, he was never missing the family Christmas at home again. With Ben and Christine’s wedding here in September, there will be lots of visits I am sure.
Until next time, get out — El and I went to La Crosse Symphony Orchestra’s Christmas concert last week. That music, played with such a powerhouse performance, made me swell again with Christmas spirit. We are proud and happy to wish you and yours a Merry Christmas from all of us here at Grouse Hollow. Enjoy.
