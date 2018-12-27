Those of you who are regular readers know I spend a great deal of space remembering. Remembering times and stories with and about the love of my life, little boys, our families, great dogs and cats and horses, special hunting and fishing memories, stories of growing up in the fifties and sixties, stories of the farm back in the day and in the here and now, and small town life. Anyway, I got to thinking recently that maybe a New Years journal should be more than reflecting on the past and more about enthusiasm and excitement for what the future holds.
First off, Dec. 29 is our 45th wedding anniversary. Happy anniversary, Darlin’! Ole once said that is really like 90 years, 45 for him and 45 for Lena. Maybe for them, but I wouldn’t change a thing — except for the rough times were getting through just now.
Let’s see, my 2019 is generally simple, and pretty much like 2018 I guess. Something new is that I am going to teach Creative Writing on De Soto’s virtual school this spring. I’m looking forward to that. We are planning a trip to Arizona yet this winter. I am, as always, pumped to get out on the open water to hunt walleyes and saugers. We saw 16 boats at the Genoa dam one day last week. Maybe I’ll be able to find us some panfish through the ice yet, too. Turkey hunting is coming up in April. El and I saw half-a-dozen long beards just down the road from us the other day and it got me thinking about starting to practice calling. I like hunting turkeys in the spring more than hunting any other game. I ordered 25 Fraser fir trees to plant up in the Christmas Tree meadow this spring. Let’s see, our niece Kari is getting married in April. We are happy for them, but the best part, her momo, my baby sister could be a grandma soon, and there will be even more to pick on her about! Morel mushroom hunting comes in late April and most of May. Yum, morels and grilled steak. Our birthdays are in May. Bo will be 1 year old. Gypsy will be 14. El, will be, well, let’s say she is younger than me. I’ll be 29 with 38 years experience this May! We plan a huge garden with lots of vegetables and flowers. We are once again traveling to Keystone Lodge in Ontario in June. I always love that Father’s Day trip. In July, well, July is for growing things, AC, and spending evenings on the porch I guess. The river should be settled enough to provide a meal of panfish I hope. In early August is the Uppena Family picnic, always a great time to re-connect with relatives and old friends and get some blue ribbon chow. Pirate football announcing starts in August. Our time will mostly be spent preparing for the big day in September when Ben and Christine will have their wedding and reception here. We are so happy for them and look so forward to Sept. 14, but I bet we sleep for a week after. I hope to get in a tree stand more this coming fall. Maybe I can even get a squirrel or two. October leads off with the Squirrel Picnic, and another epic meal with our nephew Jordan’s wedding hot on its heels. (He is catching a lot of flack for getting married during the hunting season.) The rut will start to amp up then followed by the start of the holidays, that is The Big One, gun deer season. Thanksgiving — another mammoth meal, and of course, Christmas.
There, that was easy. If I thought about it more, I imagine I am missing many prodigious parties and marvelous meals and other great get-togethers. That said, bring on 2019 I say!
Until next time, get out — we hope for all of you a very happy and fulfilling 2019. Happy New Year from all of us at Grouse Hollow. Enjoy.
