Grouse Hollow Journal: Opening weekend nets results

After a steaming plate of French toast casserole served with coffee and a side of sorghum syrup, El and I pulled up and tugged up and zipped up and tied up our hunting clothes. Our friends Dave and Mark had dropped by the house on their way into our woods. I went outside where I found the sky that was supposed to be clear, not so much. I could see a star here and there through a weak cloud cover. We could see our breath. It was cold—26 degrees. I walked up to the barn to see if our old Honda four-wheeler would start. It wasn’t happy, but it finally growled to life. I parked it on the patio. El had already fed Gypsy cat chow with some treats on top. (The dog alarm was quiet as we took Bo to the spa the day before so as to not have him totally wig out over people coming and going throughout the entire weekend’s activities that his deer-sized self wasn’t invited to.) I put my Ruger into the gun rack on the front of the Honda. El had already climbed on board. I managed to get on in front of her and pointed us down the driveway.