Grouse Hollow Journal: Opening weekend nets results

The Big One—Opening morning 2019:
After a steaming plate of French toast casserole served with coffee and a side of sorghum syrup, El and I pulled up and tugged up and zipped up and tied up our hunting clothes. Our friends Dave and Mark had dropped by the house on their way into our woods. I went outside where I found the sky that was supposed to be clear, not so much. I could see a star here and there through a weak cloud cover. We could see our breath. It was cold—26 degrees. I walked up to the barn to see if our old Honda four-wheeler would start. It wasn’t happy, but it finally growled to life. I parked it on the patio. El had already fed Gypsy cat chow with some treats on top. (The dog alarm was quiet as we took Bo to the spa the day before so as to not have him totally wig out over people coming and going throughout the entire weekend’s activities that his deer-sized self wasn’t invited to.) I put my Ruger into the gun rack on the front of the Honda. El had already climbed on board. I managed to get on in front of her and pointed us down the driveway.
The early light across the coulee was finding its way, illuminating tree tops and providing just enough twilight that we didn’t need lights. We bounced and crunched slowly up the logging road and across the side of the hill to the spot where we left two chairs the day before. I tried to be as quiet as possible while I loaded six .270 Winchester shells into my rifle. Then we sat. I could hear a train rumble out of La Crosse and shortly announce to Stoddard that it was coming. Traffic way down on Hwy. 35 and nearby on Proksch Coulee Road rumbled through. The air was such that now and again, one could hear distant voices, cows lowing, a car door slam, a tractor starting up; I thought, “Only some of us stop for deer hunting.”
By slowly swiveling our chairs, we could see up and down the nearly leafless hollow from our spot. Small birds began to flit about. A bluejay made its presence known up the hill. The first exciting sound was something coming closer, crunching leaves as it moved. El said softly, “Just squirrels.” Sensing the nice day to come I think, the tree rats were chasing one another up and down and around trees, across logs, and past us on our chairs in an entertaining effort to annoy us. A breeze had started — not sharp, but still moving our scent about.
I remember watching the dried leaves on an oak branch catch the breeze. The one out on the end of the limb would start swinging to and fro and left and right faster and faster while the rest sat still as if waiting for their turn to jump. When that first leaf finally bailed, the next took its place dancing that fall jig.
About 8 o’clock, I spied something crossing from right to left up the hill. A coyote! By the time I found it in my scope, it went behind a wide oak. I waited and it waited and then it split, exit stage left. It looked to be a big animal, with a rusty color.
Not long after, I spied movement from where the coyote had gone. It was two deer, in silhouette. After a moment I was able to see them in color. I found the first one in my scope. I tripped the safety, squared up the crosshairs on an exposed shoulder, and squeezed the trigger—“Bang!” Right? Nope, “click” — misfire. I bolted in another round and repeated the series with the same result, except that the deer disappeared. I was just a tad displeased. Mortified, more like it. The gun worked just fine two weeks before when I sighted it in. I looked at the shell in the magazine and observed a very light dent in the primer.
After a moment to reflect and collect, I suggested we go in for some coffee and a backup rifle. I was grumbling to myself all along the hillside ride. The sun was up, illuminating the far ridge and starting to make it had to see through the brush on our side.
As we turned down the final 150 yards to the bottom, another of nature’s laws, the insult to injury rule was applied in spades; a dandy buck dashed across the trail at the bottom of the hill. Even if I had a working firearm and if it had been loaded and if I had been afoot, I still wouldn’t have had a shot. I can’t help but think that buck knew that. Later I think I heard far off laughter — nuts.
Back at the ranch, while Ellen warmed up some coffee, I put my rifle in the shop and retrieved her Winchester out. I remembered to exchange the .270 ammo for .243. Anyway, we spent much of the day back up on that hillside and then rode over to the corner woods and watched for an hour or so as the sun sank into the Mississippi River hills to the west.
Several of our hunters saw deer, but collected none on opening day.
Fast forward to Sunday morning, pretty much a carbon copy of opening morning without the clicks. El and I were coming in for a bathroom break and coffee. At the top of the trail, I was thinking of that buck — doing a list of “if onlys” in my head. Then I stopped and touched Ellen’s arm. I was sure I could see two deer standing all the way down at the bottom of the hill. I retrieved the rifle and bolted in a round. I found the closer of the two whitetails, and, wait for it, “click.” I won’t repeat the whispered expletives — nuts, yes I will: @#%$! I tried another round into the chamber and this time I was surprised when the deer dropped on the report of the rifle. When we got there, we found a doe. After that, the work begins.
Ellen helped me pull the carcass around and out of some brambles, so I could begin field dressing it. She is experienced help and made this grisly process much easier for me, holding legs up and away while I fumbled about with the very sharp serrated Cutco hunting knife she gave me many years ago. Anyway, we got the deer back to the yard and I rinsed out the body cavity and hung it up in the barn. After coffee, I cut and pulled the tenderloins out for dinner.
Anyway, after NCIS (Near Coulee Investigative Services) got done with their investigation of the shooting, my DNA and prints proved that I didn’t clean my Ruger well enough. Our friend Mark stopped in and was horrified by the story. An admitted gun nut, he asked to see the rifle and proceeded to take the bolt from my Ruger apart at the kitchen table. He started wiping it off with a napkin, revealing a greasy coating of rust colored dirt. Imagine that. I can still hear our old friend, gunsmith Ron Stokke saying, “Don’t you ever clean this thing?” The Winchester click was more human error; I didn’t pull the bolt back enough to load up a shell. Duh.
El and I drove down to Burton on the Monday before Thanksgiving, ostensibly to help butcher their deer, or as her brother Bill suggested, provide the entertainment. We did help cut up the eight deer they had hanging in Bill’s walk-in cooler, and joined them for lunch — my main reason to make the trip.
Anyway, the next day, our new neighbor Josh came over with his skinning knife set and helped me skin and bone out our deer. After about three hours of knife work on the island in the warm kitchen, we ended up with about 30 vacuum sealed packages of steaks and roasts and that many packages of venison burger. Thanks for the help, Josh.
I did take the head of my deer to Charlie’s Inn to submit it for CWD testing. A simple enough process. The guy there said he had 15 deer in for testing on Saturday. He added that the results should be up on the DNR website in a few weeks. I donated the deer hide to the Lions Camp drop off in Stoddard and took the carcass bones down to Genoa and put them in the designated dumpster by Steve’s Meats on Hwy. 56.
Until next time, get out — for supper one night, I fixed the tenderloins, sliced into a teriyaki marinade and then fried in butter, serving them with cheesy mashed potatoes and salad. There is still a month or more to hunt deer with a variety of weapons — if the weather cooperates. Enjoy.