Grouse Hollow Journal: Packers 14-4 season has been fun

I started listening to the Packers on the radio back in the late 1950s. The voice of Ray Scott became the Packers when I was a tyke. My dad would have the game on Prairie du Chien radio out in the garage. Dad might be doing something or maybe just puttering. (I learned a lot about puttering from him.)

Dad was a Packers fan. My niece Katie Jo was the last person to see him smile. She said he grinned when she told him that Rodgers hit James Jones for a touchdown on Monday night football while Dad listened to his last game in bed for his last hospital/hospice stay.

My sons grew up Packers fans. They are watching together in Colorado tonight. Ben’s Christine isn’t really a football fan except when Michigan State is involved, and Mark’s Jenny grew up in Denver, so you can guess who she roots for; however, she said she’d cheer for the Packers last week and tonight. Gotta send her a shirt.