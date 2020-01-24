Grouse Hollow Journal: Packers 14-4 season has been fun

Sunday afternoon. It is almost here. The showdown for the NFC championship. The AFC is decided. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes move on to the Super Bowl LIV. This will be team’s first trip to the Super Bowl in 50 years! Hank Stram’s Chiefs defeated the Vikings in 1970. Perhaps some of you will recall that the Bart Starr-led Lombardi Packers beat Stram’s Chiefs 35-10 in Super Bowl I in 1967.
Does it mean anything in the overall scheme of life? Probably not — at least depending on who you are — maybe. Something to talk about, predict, complain about, look forward to — these are worth something way better than say discussing Prince Harry and Meghan or Washington politics anyway.
Win, lose or draw (a draw can’t happen in this game), the Packers and their fans are near the top of a slippery mountainside to the Super Bowl on Feb. 2. According to the pundits back in August, our heroes, the Green Bay Packers have over achieved by finishing 14-3 as of last week. Most of the so-called experts gave the Packers a chance to maybe win seven games back in late summer. My point being that the experts ain’t. They don’t matter much, either.
Before kickoff, the Fox team of experts — picked the 49’ers to win. Except tongue-in-cheek Terry Bradshaw. He predicts the Pack will win with a field goal by 1 point with 2 seconds on the clock. I’ll take it.
While I sometimes try to impersonate one, I am not an expert — on much of anything. Bradshaw and the other so-called experts get paid big bucks to guess. I’ll do it for free for you. I foresee our Aarons (Rodgers and Jones) playing the best games of their lives. I predict the Pack by 10.
I started listening to the Packers on the radio back in the late 1950s. The voice of Ray Scott became the Packers when I was a tyke. My dad would have the game on Prairie du Chien radio out in the garage. Dad might be doing something or maybe just puttering. (I learned a lot about puttering from him.)
Dad was a Packers fan. My niece Katie Jo was the last person to see him smile. She said he grinned when she told him that Rodgers hit James Jones for a touchdown on Monday night football while Dad listened to his last game in bed for his last hospital/hospice stay.
My sons grew up Packers fans. They are watching together in Colorado tonight. Ben’s Christine isn’t really a football fan except when Michigan State is involved, and Mark’s Jenny grew up in Denver, so you can guess who she roots for; however, she said she’d cheer for the Packers last week and tonight. Gotta send her a shirt.
Ellen grew up a Packers fan. El used to listen to Jim Irwin and true Packers expert Max McGee and more recently, Wayne Larrivee and former Packer center, Larry McCarren on the radio in the kitchen, while reading the Sunday paper or busying herself with other things that needed doing, and insulating her from the rabid and often vulgar old man in by the TV (besides puttering I learned, uh, well my dad was in the Navy for four years, so . . .). Because the radio was always ahead of the satellite signal by a few seconds, she’d storm into the family room and excitedly wring her hands and pace until, Favre or Rodgers’ team crossed the goal line on the TV. She’d burst into ear splitting yelling and we’d dance around and chest bump. El prefers to watch the game with me. We still high five and yell. We watch on Hulu now. The signal on Hulu is almost 2 minutes behind the radio sometimes!?
Until next time, get out — there is no joy in Tundra Town. The mighty Packers have dropped the ball. Our Aarons won’t get a shot at the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. They aren’t on the schedule for next season, either. As I said, the new coach and many new players weren’t expected to do much better that win maybe seven games, so a 14-4 season has been fun. Still, nuts.