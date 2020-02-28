Grouse Hollow Journal: Power outage pauses life

We have a relatively old school landline plugged into a push button phone for just such occasions. It had a dial tone! My cellphone lit up, after a fashion, but there is no service here without the Verizon cell extender that of course runs on electricity, which was currently in short supply. I used the mobile memory to find the power company’s emergency number and punched it into the landline. After three tries, I was able to connect with Vernon Electric and report the outage.

We found out that a couple flashlights didn’t work. Funny how that works, ain’t it? We were able to light candles with a grill lighter. Do you know hard it is to remember not to run water or flush the toilet? Anyway, we decided to go up to bed.

I thought about the people who lived here at the turn of the century, not this one but the one before World War I — over a century ago — that went to bed up these stairs every night by candle or oil lamp light for years. When the light goes out it gets really, really dark out. No yard light lit up the snow, so that it was not reflecting light enough to make it easy enough to see in the house. No night lights in the halls. Then I thought about our many Amish neighbors and how they do this every night.