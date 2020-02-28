Grouse Hollow Journal: Power outage pauses life

There’s something about candlelight. You want romance, pop a bottle of bubbly and light candles. You want ambience, light more candles. You suddenly find yourself in total and I mean total darkness and you want light, light a candle — if you can find one and some matches in total darkness, that is. That happened one recent evening in the coulee.
El and I were watching “Magnum PI,” the real one with Tom Selleck from back in the ‘80s, streaming it on Netflix. Smilin’ Tom was almost done conning, running, swimming, shooting, and wearing out the tires on Robin Masters’ Ferrari. He had pretty much solved the crime, driven Higgins bonkers, and was just about to get the girl when the TV went off. Everything went off.
Black, blink, black, what the . . . the power was out. OK, turn on the light. Oops. Grab the TV control — no dice. Grab the flashlight — only for emergencies and hidden away in on the other end of the house in a drawer. This can be a trip fraught with peril with the night light on, and down right treacherous in pitch dark.
Fortunately, we do have an emergency night lite in the hall that comes on when the power turns off, so we could see — a little. Ellen managed to get a battery powered lantern out of a closet. Hurray! It worked and lit up the kitchen pretty well. I found my Maglite and we were sort of in business.
Still no TV or computer or microwave or no cellphone.
We have a relatively old school landline plugged into a push button phone for just such occasions. It had a dial tone! My cellphone lit up, after a fashion, but there is no service here without the Verizon cell extender that of course runs on electricity, which was currently in short supply. I used the mobile memory to find the power company’s emergency number and punched it into the landline. After three tries, I was able to connect with Vernon Electric and report the outage.
We found out that a couple flashlights didn’t work. Funny how that works, ain’t it? We were able to light candles with a grill lighter. Do you know hard it is to remember not to run water or flush the toilet? Anyway, we decided to go up to bed.
I thought about the people who lived here at the turn of the century, not this one but the one before World War I — over a century ago — that went to bed up these stairs every night by candle or oil lamp light for years. When the light goes out it gets really, really dark out. No yard light lit up the snow, so that it was not reflecting light enough to make it easy enough to see in the house. No night lights in the halls. Then I thought about our many Amish neighbors and how they do this every night.
I have a vague memory of my grandma milking cows by hand by oil lamp light down in the old barn that has to be from the early 1950s. I had to be a tyke, but I do remember the night everyone gathered in grandma’s kitchen after the electricians had installed a light overhead of the kitchen table.
Anyway, on the night in question, I was able to read my usual one or two pages — currently John Grishham’s “The Guardian” — with a battery-powered book light.
A couple hours later, I went into the bathroom — remembered not to flush — and then went back to bed. I had no sooner closed my eyes when the chief of security frantically broke the news that the power was back on. I imagine Bo was startled by the sudden beeping, flashing, bright night light and shocked when the lamp came on in the family room. Who is in there? Anyway, despite his occasional growling from the kitchen, we were back in this century thanks to the line crew that cleared a limb off the wires. Thank you, folks.
Until next time, get out — we were fortunate that fate chose that night for the power to go out for a couple hours. It was relatively nice outside — for winter. Without power, the GeoThermal system doesn’t work. We could have built a fire in the fireplace or had a gas fire in the family room if the house had gotten that cold, but there would have been no morning coffee. There was. Enjoy.