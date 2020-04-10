Grouse Hollow Journal: Quiet morning brings on thoughts of life in 1877

Saturday morning—this morning at 6, I was making coffee when I spotted a deer walking into Ellen’s garden. Then two more trotted in and after a look around, started browsing on the greening grass by the tobacco shed. By the time I got my camera up and running, so were the deer. I realized that the chief of security was out of his dogloo and sitting on his stoop. Bo didn’t bark, but he does look a lot like John Wayne or Matt Dillion when he is irritated, particularly early in the day.
It was not the highlight of the day, though. I got a text with photos from my baby sister — who turned into a grandma as of last night. Our niece Kari had a baby girl. Kari and TJ and the baby were all smiles. I am sure Grandma Carolyn and Grandpa Jamie were, too.
One clear morning this last week — maybe Thursday, I went out with my coffee to listen for turkeys. I was struck by how quiet it was. No wind, nothing but a few birds chirping. No vehicles or trains or planes. It struck me that this is what it was like back in the late 1870s when the Proksch family built our log cabin house in 1877 — according to local lore, anyway. I suppose there might have been cows lowing and maybe pigs grunting and hungry horses letting it be known — but maybe not. I wonder. At the end of the day, perhaps they read the Bible or maybe they browsed the Vernon County Broadcaster Censor or some Poe or even Mark Twain. Hard to say. For passing any time before exhaustion sent them to bed, maybe they played games. Music was probably hymns and/or someone playing a fiddle or a banjo in the evening. Light was provided by candles or perhaps oil lamps. It was probably 60 years or more before they got electricity, and 50 more years before they, uh, we got the internet and WiFi — we have been here since 1977. Time may fly, but it seems to barnstorm to me.
From back in the day, to here in the day... The DNR and Wisconsin Conservation Congress have announced that due to the pandemic social distancing directives, the in-person portion of the 72 public meetings known as the Spring Fish and Game Hearings that were to be held in each county are canceled. The public will continue to have the opportunity to provide input on the natural resources advisory questions from the DNR, Natural Resources Board (NRB), and WCC through the online input option. Voting or the current questions — will go live online at 7 p.m. on April 13 and will remain open for three days (72 hours). You can find the questions at DNR.WI.gov.
Sadly, the Stoddard Legion’s Good Friday Smelt Fry fundraiser has been cancelled. Commander John Ross tells me that the Legion is selling frozen smelt if you’re interested. The number to call is 608-457-2511. This is the Stoddard Legion’s major fundraiser. If you would like to make a donation, you can mail it to: Commander John Ross c/o The Stoddard American Legion, 414 Broadway St., Stoddard, WI 54658.
Most people are aware of the plight of fundraising during these troubling times, but I visited with Bob Juen, Stoddard Big Walleye Tournament Fundraiser co-chairman last week. As of right now, the 32nd Annual Big Walleye Tournament Fundraiser is still on for April 25; however, there will not be the usual post-fishing gathering at the fire station in Stoddard. All of the information is on their website. Of course, this fundraiser will take a big hit without the gathering, so if one would like to help out, one can donate to the SBFD, send donations to: Stoddard Bergen Fire Department, 188 N. Main St., Stoddard, WI 54658.
Until next time, get out — I’d love to declare victory over winter, but the blizzard on the night before my 2019 spring turkey season is still fresh in the dusty clutter and cobwebs in the back of my mind. We shall see. Order take-out to help local restaurants and just take in an evening with a good book maybe. Get out for a walk at least. Enjoy.
