Grouse Hollow Journal: Quiet week allows time for spring chores

It’s been a slow week here at Grouse Hollow. Ellen has done quite a bit of raking. Those areas are turning green. I worked on fixing dog digging divots and dog-pile transfer. I found that the rhubarb is coming up! I am making a rhubarb crisp this morning for dinner — using a bag from the freezer. We moved here in 1977 and we are still getting plenty of rhubarb from the planting that was here then. The chief of security has been busy badgering squirrels and bounding after birds — between excavations anyway.
We did socially distance ourselves from our friends and neighbors the Sikoras when they came over for a visit on the porch Friday afternoon. We sipped BYO cocktails from opposite sides of our small tabletop LP fireplace, set in the middle of the safe distance area. Gregg was kind enough to make a take-out run down to Genoa for Big River Bar and Grill — it don’t git no better — fish and fries. Good stuff, and a good afternoon and evening.
On Sunday, our friend and neighbor, Erin Pickar called to say she was going to the grocery store in the afternoon and do we have a shopping list. We did and she took it down. It’s good to have good neighbors.
Anyway, while we are getting out to rake, trim raspberries, clean up the shop, wash some windows, and get in a walk or two; we haven’t been on the river yet.
I get plenty of questions and the reality — more that usual even — the Mississippi is a tad too randy for me and Ellen. One of these days we’ll pull the Queen up north to work on a lake fresh fish dinner and finish breaking in our new engine.
That said, anglers are reminded that if they haven’t already, they need to get new Wisconsin fishing licenses and that new fishing rules went into effect on April 1.
April Fools Day jokes came and went quietly here. Back in the day when I was teaching, one of my favorites was to put “NO HOMEWORK—Tomorrow” on the board. Despite online learning, the joke isn’t that funny right now. The worst one this last week was that social distancing recommendations were extended until April 30 — no joke.
Until next time, get out — Be safe.
