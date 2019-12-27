Grouse Hollow Journal: Raising kids is a lifelong job

Those of you with children know what I am talking about here. No matter how old you OR they get, you never quit raising your kids, that includes trying to fix their problems and worrying about them.
Our number two mountain man, Mark, has done his share of gray hair making moments. Like the times he ended up with casts from tricycle accidents, bicycle accidents, swing accidents, snowboarding accidents, sports accidents, etc. Amazingly — I think — he is 38 now. He is a grown man. He is responsible for a huge hemp operation in the Willamette Valley near Salem, Oregon, growing organic hemp for CBD bud, flower, oil, and industrial material. Still we worry about him.
A couple weeks ago, on a Saturday evening, we were on the phone with Mark. He and his better half, his blue-nosed pit bull puppy, Meatloaf, were in heavy traffic outside of Portland at the start of a long — 17-and-a-half-hour — trip to judge a snowboard contest (his winter job) at Copper Mt., Colorado. Suddenly, he said, “I’ll call you back, Dad. I gotta take care of this.” Wait. What?
El and I waited for an hour, and then I texted him, “Are you okay?” He eventually replied something like this, “Unfortunately no.” (Oh no! What now?!) Turns out he and Meaty were riding with a tow truck, hauling his Subaru Legacy to a Subaru dealership. The transmission had gone out. Later, he texted that he was at the dealership examining his options. Fortunately for him the dealership was still open, just not the service department though.
El and I discussed what we might do to help from nearly 1,900 miles away. He eventually texted that he was on the road again, “LOL I’m driving a 2019 Subaru Outback.” Turns out he was able to trade his Legacy in on the newer SUV and get back on the road for about the same monthly payment he had, give or take a month or two.
He eventually dropped Meatloaf at Ben and Christine’s in Colorado and kept driving on up the hill to Copper Mt. His friend Jenny was going to meet him there. She is also a snowboarder.
Anyway, it was only a couple days later that Mark, Jenny, Mayday and Meatloaf were headed east from Denver (where Jenny lives) to Grouse Hollow Farm. We didn’t worry so much, but they didn’t roll in until after 2 a.m. Long before that, Mark called from Grand Island, Nebraska, to say that they got off to a late start. El and I had decided to wait up for them. We watched the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship until we couldn’t take it, we snoozed through half-a-dozen episodes of “Bluebloods,” “Madam Secretary” and “NCIS”; we watched the ABC special live presentation of Woody Harrelson as Archie Bunker and the “All in the Family” Christmas show; it was funny and thoughtful. We also watched a replay of the second half of the Bucks game — they won again! I don’t know about Ellen, but I saw every minute of all this — admittedly much of it through the backs of my eyelids.
It was worth the wait. We finally got to meet Jenny and Mayday, her wiener dog. We all just stayed up, as Jenny had to catch the 6 a.m. flight to Detroit out of La Crosse and on her way to her family Christmas in central Michigan. For such a short visit, we learned Jenny is pretty special. Mark and Jenny are off to someplace with sun and sand and maybe surfboards — instead of snowboards — together for New Year’s Eve.
Anyway, El and I went to bed at 4:30 a.m. The last time we did that was in the last century sometime. I think Gerald Ford might have been president, even.
No doubt, we will both enjoy football and an afternoon nap. Oh, Ben only gets off the hook for worry because of space issues but the stories, ahh, the stories we could share.
Until next time, get out — on Dec. 29, Ellen and I celebrate our 92nd wedding anniversary! (half for her, half for me.) OK, Happy 46th Darlin’! Life has changed, but life is good. Almost finally, comedian Jim Gaffigan says that, “Whatever is enjoyed by children is a form of punishment for their parents.” Maybe, Jim. OK, really finally, when their munchkin is begging for something at the store or causing a ruckus in public, I always tell young parents, “Enjoy every minute. It will seem like two months from now and your kid will be calling you from Colorado for money.” Really, really finally . . . how about dem Packers? Yee Hi! Enjoy.