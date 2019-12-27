Grouse Hollow Journal: Raising kids is a lifelong job

El and I discussed what we might do to help from nearly 1,900 miles away. He eventually texted that he was on the road again, “LOL I’m driving a 2019 Subaru Outback.” Turns out he was able to trade his Legacy in on the newer SUV and get back on the road for about the same monthly payment he had, give or take a month or two.

Anyway, it was only a couple days later that Mark, Jenny, Mayday and Meatloaf were headed east from Denver (where Jenny lives) to Grouse Hollow Farm. We didn’t worry so much, but they didn’t roll in until after 2 a.m. Long before that, Mark called from Grand Island, Nebraska, to say that they got off to a late start. El and I had decided to wait up for them. We watched the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship until we couldn’t take it, we snoozed through half-a-dozen episodes of “Bluebloods,” “Madam Secretary” and “NCIS”; we watched the ABC special live presentation of Woody Harrelson as Archie Bunker and the “All in the Family” Christmas show; it was funny and thoughtful. We also watched a replay of the second half of the Bucks game — they won again! I don’t know about Ellen, but I saw every minute of all this — admittedly much of it through the backs of my eyelids.