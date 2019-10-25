People pass through our lives every day — family, friends, teachers, colleagues, lovers, children . . . They leave us with memories, big and small. Our longtime friend, Dick Swantz passed away on Oct.15. Over the years, Judy and Dick were involved in so many things in our area that were always for the better. So much was reported on so many things, so many of you know that story. Our story is that they lived across the road from us for 20 some years. I want to share a few personal memories.
I remember the wintry day I first met Dick and his wife Judy and their sons, Ben, Ted, and Tony. Dick, recently installed as the superintendent of the La Crosse school district, was supervising Ben and Ted shoveling some deep, heavy snow off their newly acquired chicken coop. After introductions, Judy and Dick invited me into the house. They wanted to share their plans for remodeling the old brick Proksch farmhouse. Judy already had plans to move the upstairs stairway. Dick showed me the awkwardly cut paneling in the living room that was coming down and where the fireplace would be. There was more, and I was impressed by their ambitions. They would name their place Windsong before the moniker Grouse Hollow would describe our place.
Where to begin? Well, Ellen would tell you that she learned so much about cooking and gracious dining and hosting from Judy. We still anticipate and enjoy basil, brie, and tomatoes as the highlight meal of the summer. Judy first prepared it for us. She is a wonderful cook and baker. She used to like to experiment with different breads. As I recall, they were all wonderful. Ellen showed them morel mushrooms. It was love at first bite. Judy cooked fresh morels but she started drying, strung up on strings in the attic, them for later. Ted and Ben still drop by to look for morels in the spring. Judy is the person who said we should leave the log walls we uncovered when remodeling. We did and they are those 1880s giant logs are a focal point of our family room.
After the Swantz family got settled in, Dick started gardening, tilling up a fairly large plot and sharing much produce with the neighbors. He introduced us to plants besides squash, sweetcorn, and tomatoes, like asparagus. Who knew zucchini could be so versatile? Dick discovered homemade horseradish sauce, but learned quickly to only grind it outside. He told me later, “I was suddenly on the floor crawling toward a door gasping for breath!”
We introduced them to venison and roast rabbit and squirrel. Their youngest son, Tony helped us with dog sitting and horse chores when we traveled. He was curious about deer hunting. I said I’d him buy gun license and show him what I knew. The morning we tried out shooting my old Winchester .12 gauge shotgun, Dick came along. He was intrigued and decided to try it too. He and Tony started going out themselves. Dick and his friend Tom Claflin eventually built a two person elevated stand, I called the boma up near the oak stand. They got a deer or two if I recall, and I am pretty sure they just enjoyed the sit in the woods.
One fall evening I stuck a six-pointer. I came home to get Ellen for tracking and dragging help. She called over the road to see if Judy could stay with our small children and if Dick wanted to go along. They would. I ate a sandwich and said I’d get an ax handle and piece of rope from the shop for dragging. When I walked into the shop door, I tripped over Joe, our beagle as I reached for the light. I growled, “Joe, what the heck?!” and then turned to face a large skunk! Skunks, being what they are, do not take kindly to being tripped over and growled at. Pep’e let me have it. I literally dived out the shop door, shucked my outer clothes and came running down to the house in my long johns—just as Judy and Dick were walking up the driveway. Judy exclaimed, “Greg, what are you doing—oh!” as it become odiferously clear. To top it off, Ellen, Dick and I never found the buck. (I recovered it the next morning in the rain a few feet from where we quit. The shop still has a mild scent of skunk on rainy days.)
I remember one fall season when Dick and Judy had friends staying with them to hunt turkeys. Dick and his friend hunted up on a neighbor’s ridge behind a wood pile all day without getting a bird. As luck would have it, when Ben and Mark got off the school bus, they spotted a flock of birds across the road from our house in the field by Swantz’s house. When I got home and heard the scouting report, I pulled on some boots, a camo sweatshirt and hat and grabbed Wilma, my shotgun. I tried a sneak across the ditch and worked my way through the standing cornfield. On the other side, I flushed the flock of hens. I was thinking, “Coi-ses, foiled again,” when another bird walked out of the corn some 20 feet away from me. It stopped and looked confused like, “Hey, where did everybody go?” With ear-splitting thunder from Wilma, loud enough to scare the bird to death, I collected my fall turkey, a jake. I walked down the field near Dick and Judy’s house. The wife of Dick’s hunting partner came out to see what all the noise was about. I introduced myself and showed her the bird. She looked at me and then she looked at the bird, and exclaimed, “Oh my, our guys have been hunting all day on some farm. You get a turkey in sight of the house . . . and you are wearing a pink tie!”
Dick and Judy added dogs to the pack in our coulee: Sam, a yellow Labrador and then Sparky, a Dalmatian. We had Mean Joe Green, a beagle when they moved in. Dick said they actually enjoyed hearing Joe running rabbits in the nighttime, like we did. We got Maggie around the time they introduced us to Sparky in 1990; those hooligans played and ran and disappeared, sometimes for days.
We, I that is, checked in on occasional parties across the road when Dick and Judy were absent. I had a cold one one night when I, (channeling my dad I guess) just wanted them to turn down the music a bit. We never squealed on the parties. Later we found out that Dick and Judy did the same thing when our angels had parties. They never told until much later either.
Dick introduced me to Lambeau Field in 1992, inviting me to join him and his sons for the classic Packers vs Bears game. I remember Dick up on his feet jumping up and down, yelling, “That’s how we play football in Green Bay!” when Brett Favre connected on a 49-yard bomb to Sterling Sharpe near the end of the first quarter. The Pack won 17-3. (I never saw the Packers win at Bloomington at the many Packer Vikings match-ups I went to. I have been to many games at Lambeau since and I have never seen them lose.)
Dick made a great traditional style fish boil a couple times for us. It was a real treat. He introduced me to his favorite adult beverage—the Silver Bullet, vodka over a couple rocks with a little olive juice. In fact, they invited us to a fish boil dinner last winter. That evening Judy presented Ellen with a beautiful handmade quilt. We hung it in our living room to honor the art.
Dick was a major factor in my choosing to go into teaching. He was superintendent of the La Crosse school district; I remember telling him how unhappy I was with my television career. After I started teacher education at UW-L, I told him that I was going to get his job someday. He actually told people that in a speech. (After a couple years of classroom time at two different districts, I realized I didn’t want to cross to the dark side, as many of us called it and never did.) I will always say that going into teaching was the best decision I ever made, except asking my darling girl to marry me.
Anyway, we will miss Dick; hundreds of people will. Our lives were blessed with the time we had with him and Judy. We have to get together with Judy and the boys much more in the future.
Until next time, get out — October is giving way to November. The whitetail rut is on so be especially careful when driving. El and I hope to get into our hunting blinds more. Enjoy.
