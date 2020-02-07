Grouse Hollow Journal: Remembering Uncle Peck

Last week Ellen and I rolled down the river to Lancaster and Orchard Manor to surprise my mom. Ellen’s Uncle Jerome was also recuperating at the home. He was surprised to see us, too. Uncle Peck, as he was known to all of us, joined us. Surprisingly, while growing up only a couple ridges over from each other, Mom and Peck never really knew each other. Time separated them further, as he was 13 years older. Anyway, we had a good visit. Peck shared with us how much he enjoyed Ben and Christine’s wedding, “What a beautiful setting! And an all round great day.” He shared that his grandson’s wife, a native of Lebanon, said that much of the news from her family in Beirut was sketchy and sad. He told us about his fall on the steps of the Fennimore Library that took him in here. We talked about fishing — he used to love to come over to Cold Springs to panfish. We speculated about the Brewers and bemoaned the end to the Packers’ great season. He always liked my jokes, but I was fresh out that day.
Mother was pretty quiet; she was feeling bad about the news that our cousin Patricia Mink Kirschbaum had died from a heart attack the day before. Pat’s family and ours were regulars at the Mink, Leeser, Day, and Potter get-togethers and holidays back in the day. Pat’s husband Phil and family were taken by surprise. I suppose we all are. Pat and Phil have three children, and six grandchildren. Pat touched a lot of people. She worked a the Grant County Herald Independent, the State Medical Society, the Bloomington State Bank, and Mink Plumbing and Heating. I have many fond memories of big dinners, lots of laughter and kidding, full contact euchre, BB gun bird hunts, board games, and more that only grow better as time passes. The only positive was seeing the Minks and Leesers and Days. People we don’t see more than once a year anyway — if you can find the family reunion picnic. That Patricia was only four years older than yours truly is a bit unsettling as well. Godspeed Pat.
We got news this morning (Feb. 1) that Ellen’s Uncle Peck passed in his sleep. After we got over being stunned a bit, we realized that we are so fortunate to have had that visit the Wednesday before. On that day he was up and walking and giving the nurses fits because he didn’t want to sit or use his walker. He was sharp and smiling and seemed happy that his sore shoulder seemed to be healing a little.
I have mentioned Uncle Peck in my journal before. He was still driving not too long ago. Cindy, his daughter, told his that one Sunday she couldn’t come down from her home in Madison to go out with him; so unbeknownst to her, Uncle Peck got ready and went to church and then drove to the Cassville Ferry and then drove out into Iowa to a place he liked to go for brunch — by himself. He drove to Prairie du Chien and did some shopping and then got safely back to Fennimore. He was over 100 then. He sold the Fennimore Roller Mills in 1977 and eventually retired to playing golf and fishing, eventually moving to Florida. He sure enjoyed spending time with his grandsons.
It is quite a history. Peck was born into Ellen’s farming family near Cassville during World War I in 1917. His first job was helping bring power to local farms with his brother Bill for the rural electrification program. They say he was an ace pitcher on the Burton baseball team until he was drafted into World War II. He rose to the rank of master sergeant. He married and settled in Fennimore after the war, where he eventually owned and operated the Fennimore Roller Mills for over 30 years. Peck was an active community member, having served as president of the Fennimore Chamber of Commerce and American Legion among other organizations.
Jerome A. Hauk “Peck” would have been 103 in July. Jerome died in his sleep. Max Goldman — in Grumpy Old Men — would have said, “That lucky b——-d!” Peck would have laughed at that.
Until next time, get out — there were a dozen boats out at Lynxville and maybe two dozen boats out at the Genoa dam, at least that we could see from the road Friday. We spotted waterfowl — geese, swans, and ducks — in nearly every open area of water along Hwy. 35. I hope those birds are not just the dumb ones, but maybe the ones that know something we don’t about how close spring could be. Enjoy.