Grouse Hollow Journal: Remembering Uncle Peck

Last week Ellen and I rolled down the river to Lancaster and Orchard Manor to surprise my mom. Ellen’s Uncle Jerome was also recuperating at the home. He was surprised to see us, too. Uncle Peck, as he was known to all of us, joined us. Surprisingly, while growing up only a couple ridges over from each other, Mom and Peck never really knew each other. Time separated them further, as he was 13 years older. Anyway, we had a good visit. Peck shared with us how much he enjoyed Ben and Christine’s wedding, “What a beautiful setting! And an all round great day.” He shared that his grandson’s wife, a native of Lebanon, said that much of the news from her family in Beirut was sketchy and sad. He told us about his fall on the steps of the Fennimore Library that took him in here. We talked about fishing — he used to love to come over to Cold Springs to panfish. We speculated about the Brewers and bemoaned the end to the Packers’ great season. He always liked my jokes, but I was fresh out that day.