If you made it through April Fool’s Day OK, your Facebook page hasn’t been toyed with, your team is in the Final Four (mine is whomever is playing Duke), and you are over the idea of Randall Cobb in Cowboy blue and white, who knows what else could go wrong — Jesse Smollet and RKelly could both in the headlines again — oh, who the heck are they and why should I care? Just stay in the house and hide behind your remote or mouse.
One thing you can do this week is attend in person or — new this year — one can “cyber attend” the 2019 version of the Annual DNR Spring Fish & Wildlife public hearing and Wisconsin Conservation Congress county meeting at the Viroqua High School commons at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 8. (These same hearings occur statewide in each county at the same time.)
“For the first time ever, the Wisconsin Conservation Congress (WCC) and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be offering an online option for individuals who wish to provide input on the DNR proposed rule changes and WCC advisory questions through an alternate method. *Please note, the election of WCC delegates and input on citizen-introduced resolutions will remain unchanged and will require in-person participation.
The link for providing online input will be posted on the Spring Hearing webpage at https://dnr.wi.gov/About/WCC/springhearing.html or go to DNR.WI.GOV and search keywords “Spring Hearings.”
The online input option will go live at 7 p.m. on April 8, the same time the Spring Hearings begin, and will remain open for three days (72 hours). Individuals in attendance at the Spring Hearing can choose to fill out the paper input form the night of the hearing or take a random verifiable number that can be submitted using the online input option. The random verifiable number will allow an individual’s input to be tallied along with the input provided by in-person attendees in the county in which they attended. Individuals who are unable to attend a Spring Hearing can provide input through the online option (without the random verifiable number). This input will be compiled and considered with the overall input but will be separate from the county-specific (in person) input. The questions in the online option are identical to the questions provided to in person attendees through this questionnaire. Persons taking the online version will be required to sign in to the survey, just as in-person attendees are required to sign in at the hearing. There are some additional optional demographic questions being asked through the online input option which may be used as context to assist the DNR and the WCC when interpreting the input,” on the Wisconsin Conservation Congress website.
Anyway, here are some of the questions that I thought might be of interest to our readers:
- Do you support a rule change allowing raccoon incidentally taken in beaver sets, during the beaver trapping season and after the close of the raccoon season to be legally kept?
- Do you favor simplifying weapon regulations by eliminating minimum barrel length restrictions for handguns that are used for hunting?
- For pools 3 through 8 of the Mississippi River border waters upstream of the dam at Genoa, do you support reducing the walleye/sauger daily bag limit from 6 to 4 (combined), 15-inch minimum for walleye, no minimum for sauger, but only one walleye or sauger over 20 inches per day to be implemented concurrently with Minnesota?
- For pools 9 through 12 of the Mississippi River boundary waters, do you support a walleye/sauger/saugeye daily bag of 6 combined, 15-inch minimum length limit for walleye, all walleye from 20 to 27 inches must be immediately released and no more than 1 walleye above 27 inches may be kept per day and no minimum size limit for sauger, in Wisconsin waters of the Mississippi River?
- Do you support reducing the white bass daily bag limit from 25 to 10 in Pools 3 through 9 of the Mississippi River concurrently with Minnesota?
- Do you support reducing the bluegill, crappie, and yellow perch bag limits from 25 each species respectively to 15 each species respectively in pools 3-9 of the Mississippi River concurrently with Minnesota?
- Do you support reducing the shovelnose sturgeon daily bag from 10 to 3 in pools 3 through 9 of the Mississippi River concurrently with Minnesota?
- Do you support reducing the northern pike daily bag limit from 5 to 3, with only 1 pike greater than 30 inches per day in pools 3-9 of the Mississippi River concurrently with Minnesota?
- Do you support reducing the catfish (both species combined) bag limit from 25 to 10, with only one catfish over 30 inches per day in pools 3 through 9 of the Mississippi River concurrently with Minnesota?
- Do you favor applying the county base regulation of no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of 5 trout on Plum Run below CTH U in Crawford and Richland counties and Devils Creek in Rusk County?
- Do you favor the Conservation Congress working with the Natural Resources Board and the state Legislature to increase the distance from agricultural fields to streams and rivers to 30 feet, and encourage vegetation?
- Do you favor conducting a pilot CWD Payment for Positives program to test if CWD testing rates and removal of CWD-positive deer can be increased from infected areas?
- Would you support a legislative change restoring the carcass tag requirement when harvesting deer?
- To protect the health of our wild deer population, would you support a statewide ban on baiting and feeding of deer?
- Do you support requiring pheasant, grouse and quail hunters to wear blaze orange or florescent pink on 25 percent of their outer clothes above the waist, including a hat, if worn?
- Would you support the Conservation Congress working with the Natural Resources Board, state legislature and the people of the state to provide adequate budgetary finances to maintain, manage and develop public lands to their full potential for the benefit of the residents of Wisconsin?
- Would you favor making it illegal for a person younger than 10 years old to obtain a hunting license?
- Would you favor returning state statute to require only one firearm between a mentor and the mentee?
- Would you support a legislative change to allow unloaded/ cocked crossbows to be placed on a stationary vehicle when uncased?
- Would you support a legislative change to allow an unloaded/ uncased/ cocked crossbow to be placed within a vehicle for transport?
- Could you favor the legislature passing legislation to designate the hickory nut as the state nut?
- Would you favor a legislative change to an increase in the Inland Trout Stamp from $10.00 to $15.00 to allow for more trout stream restoration?
- Do you support the Conservation Congress working with the DNR, Natural Resources Board and state legislature to implement a ban on lead ammunition?
- Do you support the Conservation Congress working with the DNR, Natural Resources Board and state legislature to implement a ban on lead fishing sinkers, lures and tackle weighing 1 ounce or less?
OK, there you have it. Me, I will be at the meeting. I have been a delegate to the WCC for a few years. I guess I am up for election as a delegate again. I haven’t been real active in the last year for personal reasons. No matter, I’ll continue to attend whether I am voted in again or not. There are plenty of other questions, but these struck me as being of interest to my mom and the other two or three people who take the time to read this.
Until next time, get out—Johnny Cash’s How High’s the Water Mama has been a constant ear worm for me lately; the old Mississippi is running high. On a brighter note — for me at least, I have a turkey season coming up next week. More on that later, I hope. Enjoy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.