A couple of weeks ago Ben and Christine visited. They plan to wed in September. They asked us if we would be OK with a wedding and reception here at Grouse Hollow. Cool. We also got to meet Chris’ parents. We enjoyed our time with them and look forward to getting to know them more. Back to the nuptials, the kids have plans for using the tobacco shed as part of their venue, including having a band and dance floor. They scoped out the secluded backyard under a huge old walnut tree for one setting and using our apple tree plot for the ceremony. They have already ordered a big tent and picked out a caterer and photographer and a wedding planner. Anyway, we were flattered that they asked us.
Ben and Christine chose this place because they love it. The late Pat Conroy once penned, “My wound is geography.” The landscape around him found its way into his many literary works. His friend, writer Kathleen Parker says he was enchanted by the moss draped trees, swamps, and forests around him. I get it. El and I love the bluffs, coulees, lakes and rivers of western Wisconsin; I write about it often. Our sons have chosen their own geography of snow capped mountains and/or ocean side beaches to make their way. We have often been asked if we are ever moving west to be closer to Ben and Mark. We are not. We love our kids and we will visit, but Grouse Hollow is home.
There are so many memories for us here. We made a life here, working in La Crosse and De Soto. Our kids grew up here, playing in the woods, hiking, camping, hunting, fishing, mountain biking, skiing, etc. There are ghosts here too; we have buried many beloved pets: beagles Mean Joe Green and Mac, Jack—a walk on mutt, Butch — a Benji look alike, Maggie, our first chocolate lab, Goldie the wonder cat, and Scout. We have memories of horses, too: Dandee, Caliga King, Casey, and Easy Charlie Blue. We still have Gypsy, our serial killer cat who was 13 this summer. Bo, our new lab puppy is making his own kind of memories; they would make Godzilla proud. He turned 6 months old last week. He is pushing 60 pounds! He can jump in and out of the box on the F150 with ease already. Nothing is safe. Still, one can lean against the tailgate and tickle and love him up and he is sweet. We have many friends here. Our neighbors were and are wonderful. When we first moved into Proksch Coulee, our farmer neighbors welcomed us and were generous with their advice and help as we learned how to make our own way in this thing called country living.
Many of our contemporaries travel, move from place to place to live for short times, winter in the south and come back in the spring. Good for them, but we don’t feel a need for that. I wonder maybe if it isn’t just flight from the cold but a search for their right geography. Anyway, while we may go to warmer climes in February in some years for a couple weeks (and maybe some spring baseball), I think we’ll live here as long as we can keep up with the lawn and home maintenance.
Thanksgiving is a special time for us. We have come a long way in a year. Twelve moons ago at this time, Ellen was in a rehab facility, slowly recovering from a massive stroke. She is never satisfied with her situation, but she keeps trying and getting better. She spends a great deal of time petting Bo; she appreciates the birds and animals we see outside our kitchen; we have set up some hunting blinds and she joins me some days hunting deer and turkeys. We troubled some of her caregivers and family members, but we made our annual fishing trip to Canada in June and had a great time — she caught the biggest fish even!
We have been learning to better count our blessings: El and I met many wonderful and inspiring caregivers; we have experienced an immense and continuing outpouring of love and support from friends and relatives and strangers too. Lamentably, I think I now know something of what so many of our friends and relatives and others were going through when they had a loved-one facing the unknown.
Until next time, get out — we, I in particular, have much to be thankful for.
Our lives are not the same, but life is good. We are blessed each and every day we have been given together. Enjoy.
