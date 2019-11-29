Grouse Hollow Journal: There is much to be thankful for this season

It is Black Friday! Don’t even think about trying to just go get some plastic trash bags or some new socks or a bag of dog food. You will have to park miles away from anywhere and battle through battalions of bargain seeking shoppers. Sport for some, profit for others, not for me.

I hope you all had a good Thanksgiving. I am predicting that our Thanksgiving came and went like it always does — lots of family, too much food, lots of deer stories, football on the tube, and long tryptophan induced naps. To be fair to turkeydom, my afternoon nap hasn’t required tryptophan for at least the last 10 years.

We watch the cooking channel often — imagine that. Anyway, we watched “Pioneer Woman” last week as Ree was preparing a Thanksgiving feast for friends and family out on the Oklahoma prairie. Good stuff I think. Anyway, the family all sat down to eat and started off with a blessing and then someone said, “Let’s all share what we are thankful for.” Good point/good question I think.

What am I thankful for this Thanksgiving? The first one is Ellen and our sons Ben and Mark and our new daughter-in-law, Christine. We have much caring family to be thankful for. My mom is still with us, turning 89 in November. I am thankful for the care and attention that the staff at Orchard Manor provide for her. She misses her home, but has made friends and enjoys the activities. We have a great cat in farm-cat Gypsy, our 15-year-old serial killer, and we have our good boy in our 100-pound squirrely kid in a gorilla suit. (There are days I am not sure Bo is something to be thankful for, but he mostly is.) We have many friends. We have a good place to live with great neighbors, scenic surroundings and wonderful water. We have “enough” of most everything we need. While neither of us if free of health problems, we do have great medical support to help us get along.