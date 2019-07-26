I am not going to complain about the weather. I repeat, I am not going to complain about the weather. That said, a Facebook friend posted recently posted that we should remember that in 16 weeks, there will be a small shift in temperature and we could probably have some slightly different form of precip. (In the picture, he was sitting in shorts in a snowdrift.) Be careful what we wish for, maybe?
Anyway, on Thursday last week, we decided to beat the heat and do something fun — in air conditioning. Ellen and I have always talked about touring the Minnesota Maritime Art Museum up in Winona. It proved to be a cool idea on several levels.
After breakfast and Bo time here at home, we pointed the Legacy north. The online directions were clear, but I still had to use the GPS to find the museum. (Note to self: “write things down, write things down.”) After navigating the orange highway barrels, the museum was easy to find. There was plenty of room to park and beautiful flowers all over. We both enjoyed that. There were barges staging across the slough from the museum. Kids would enjoy that. I know I did.
The young lady at the counter was inviting and informative. The decor is welcoming, too. We paid our $7 fee to enter and soon found ourselves absorbed in great art for nearly three hours. (Oh, the AC there works great, but take a jacket or sweatshirt, just in case; we eventually put on our rain jackets.) We could have stayed longer I think.
This week one of the exhibits was the photography of Alec Soth (pronounced like both) entitled “Sleeping by the Mississippi.” The show was comprised of some pithy prints of Soth’s work, travels, and observations of living on the river in some pretty sketchy situations.
I have always loved tall ships and the Maarten Platje exhibit of: The Early History of the U.S. Navy did not disappoint. This exhibit was of exquisitely detailed paintings of U.S. warships and others in action from the War of 1812. The paintings are accompanied by the brutal facts regarding the casualties results of many battles.
My favorite painting might have been one entitled, “Push Boat and Pelicans,” by Adam Turman. It was on a prodigious canvas with lots of detail and color of a river tug and a pelican in rough water. I snapped Ellen’s picture by it. Later we found out that Turman painted it right there on that wall. One can view it being painted on YouTube.
We were pleasantly surprised, maybe amazed is better, by the museum’s other collections of great art. One can find works by Monet, Thomas Gainsborough, James Butler, Eugène Boudin, Thomas Moran, Warren Sheppard, Hugo Schnars-Alquist, André Derain, Jane Peterson, Vincent Van Gogh, and Pablo Picasso and more. There is also Emanual Leutze’s “Washington Crossing the Delaware.” This is the original painting that hung in the Whitehouse for 30 years. Wow!
Anyway, we enjoyed the individual exhibitions and talked about what we liked and didn’t. Like a little kid, I was inspired to maybe try my hand at something soon. I used to draw and paint. Photography pretty much shut that door of my life for a long time.
Of course, we all know that I am into eating, so we had to check out the food around the area. We visited with Kathy, a docent who volunteers at the museum for a couple of days a week. She said she just loves being so close to greatness and visiting with people from all over. More importantly, she also recommended we try the Acoustic Cafe on Second Street for lunch. We had tasty hoagies, a savory clam chowder and a huge fresh garden salad. I recommend the lemonade, too. Good food and atmosphere. Great choice.
As I wrap this up, it is a dark, oppressive Friday morning on July 19 and rough weather is surrounding, closing in on us. Oh no—you can’t make me do it—I am not, I repeat . . . uh, dang it! I am so going to talk about the weather. HOT! HOT! HOT! Humidity so thick one needs soap and a wash rag; thunder and lightning like a sea battle in 1812; bugs like a Mississippi Delta swamp. We also were graced with three inches of rain overnight (one half inch the night before), up here on the Upper Mississippi Gulf Coast. When I went out to unset the dog alarm, the morning light had an ominous reddish tinge to it, threatening more nasty storms. Bo and I watched Terry and Jim, our town road agents speed up the coulee — no doubt headed for a downed tree or mudslide blocking the road. I could hear a siren in the far distance. Remember to thank the dedicated—I mean really dedicated—town and county road crews, EMT’s, police, linemen, utility workers, emergency room personnel, firemen, national guardsmen, and community volunteers and government officials for doing what they do.
I also have to add to thank the media for keeping us informed. I used to work in television and I know that the weather and news types don’t live at the broadcast facilities and have to get in at all hours — really early to get this necessary information out to us. Anyway, you may see this a week or more later; It has to be cooler by now, right? Right? One thing about this heat is that the metric system looks better — 100 F is like 42 C. If that doesn’t help, the Packers are in training camp!
Until next time, get out — Face App is all the rage right now—not sure why. As incongruous as that is to the desires of most people, it is incredibly popular. One can upload their photos in the app and have it age the face on the image to how the app guesses you would look like when you are old. My friend mentioned earlier showed the results of Face App on him in forty years—it was a picture of a head stone. Hmmm. . . I have my own Face App that turns on with the bathroom light in the morning. The app doesn’t cut me any slack and it doesn’t send any data to the Russians either—I hope. Enjoy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.