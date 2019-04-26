When I walked out on Wednesday morning at 5:30, a cloud-covered sky over the hills behind the tobacco shed was just beginning to brighten. Birds of all kinds were coming to life. I could hear a ruffed grouse drumming, hunting crows, robins chickadees and sparrows in the yard, and even a sandhill crane gronking over head. The air was cool and damp. The thermometer said it was 55 with rising pressure. I sipped coffee and listened. Our serial killer started purring and swirling around my bare ankles — I was still in my robe — so I got her some chow and put it on the picnic table. That set off a couple notes from the up-to-now lethargic dog alarm.
No gobbling though — my reason for being outside at early-thirty.
Anyway, I got Bo out and spent a little time talking to him and then fed him — including a couple pieces of pork trim. I got another cup of coffee and made a Pop Tart and took them outside. Still nothing doing.
El and I had breakfast together and I started picking this piece out.
Later, Ellen went to the retired lab people lunch with our friend Marlene Gallup. This was first for us; while she was with Marlene, she was on her own without me along. I was on my own for a couple hours too; it’s been awhile.
While they were out, I set about hunting up a wild meleagris gallopavo, fancy for wild turkey. I didn’t find any, but I found some turkey hunters when I stopped up at Will Beitlich’s to check in. Will and his youngest son, Justin had been out early. While they didn’t see any birds to shoot at, around 8:30 toms started gobbling all around them for maybe 20 minutes and then clammed up. We worked on solving the problems of the world for an hour around the kitchen table.
Back at the ranch, I stopped to get our mail. Neighbor Gregg Sikora rode over on his four-wheeler. His son Jake was hunting this season too. Anyway, we caught up a bit too.
While we were standing there visiting, Ellen and Marlene came home. El was all smiles and said she had a good time. Marlene said El did great and really enjoyed herself. El brought back half of her Java Vino panini for me.
Thursday morning, El and I bought a topper for the F150 at a rummage sale in Stoddard at the Amundson’s house. We have one, but it is too tall to fit in the garage. The Amundson girls, farm girls all, helped grab take the old topper off the truck and deftly place the new one on it. This new one is flush with the cab and silver like the trim on our truck. The old one is for sale in their yard for a day or two. Later that afternoon, El and I went down to Stoddard for a baseball game. Our nephew Robbie Roe was playing with the Potosi-Cassville team, taking on the Pirates JV. We were able to visit with our sister Better, niece Shelby — Robbie’s mom, and nephew Bob. We don’t see them enough, so it was really nice — except for the arctic conditions. Oh, they stopped at the Bright Spot in De Soto for supper, and the report was really positive.
After breakfast Good Friday morning, I went out hunting again. I heard birds. Enjoyed half-an-hour of sit-on-the-ground-leaning-against-a-tree time. Toms were gobbling but not close to me. I heard one shot from down in the coulee I thought. I saw a deer run through the hollow downhill from me. I saw a gray fox — or a small coyote in some berry briars 100 yards away. Lots of squirrels and songbirds. Eventually a couple of dark figures came into view in the woods. It was neighbor Doug Strasser and Jan Protsman. Jan had taken that shot but no bird. The birds flushed up my way. I did not see them. Anyway, we visited for a bit and all headed in.
Back at the ranch again, Ellen was raking yard. She told me she had washed our bedding and remade the bed. Ellen is getting better — too slowly for her, but slowly is better than not.
Until next time, get out. Enjoy.
