Ellen and I have been falling in love this week. Wait. What? We are still in love with each other, but there has been someone new in our lives that’s the object of our affection. He is funny, full of play, cuddly, soft, and adorable to all who see him. OK, he is Mark’s new puppy, Meatloaf. Meat is a 12-week old blue-nosed pitbull born to Rhino and Lady on the farm Mark manages in California.
Right now Meatloaf weighs in around 10 pounds. Rhino comes in at a petite 85 pounds Mark tells us. Anyway, Meatloaf has grey moleskin -like hide, with some light brown brindle starting to show through. He seems to love just curling up in El’s lap and snoozing. He is snoring at my feet in the kitchen as I write this. He and Bo are not pals. It makes sense; Bo is all puppy, too, but the size of Godzilla compared to a Volkswagen Beetle. Our 70-pound Bo wants to hold Meat down and lick him and paw him until Meat escapes. Bo is mostly harmless, but probably terrifying to the little guy. Anyway, it is hard not to like Meatloaf even if you are not dog person. Meatloaf sat on Mark’s lap and slept almost the entire trip. On a long layover in O’Hare, Mark said Meatloaf made the day for many travelers and harried airline personnel. Mark said more than once he heard people remark, “Someone is getting a puppy for Christmas.” Crew members handed Bo around for hugs, and children and others had to come up and pet him. During our holiday get-togethers, Meatloaf was a hit as well. Even my mom, who is not a pet person, held Meatloaf a couple times. Anyway, we miss Meatloaf — and Mark more than I can say.
Our usual canine love interest got to spend the holiday at a dog motel, and he didn’t really want to come home I think. Did I say Bo is harmless? Well, the other day, he and I had been up at the tobacco shed changing the battery charger over from the Cub to the John Deere. When we started back down to the house, Bo saw Ellen and took off to greet her, think cavalry charge or stampede. He galloped past her, but clipped her, knocking her off balance onto ice along the sidewalk and down. He caused some angst and frowns, but all is forgiven.
It was good to have Mark here for a week. We got to hear first hand more about his and Meat’s California life. It is not Hollywood for sure. He makes his living farming organic cannabis for CBD oil in 20 300-foot greenhouses on a cattle and vegetable ranch in the boonies. Life is not all work. While he was here, he was able to complete his snowboard judging license forms and got re-certified for another season of judging. He has a couple contests booked already, including one in Pennsylvania. He has plans to go to Japan again this winter to snowboard. Mark is excited about the prospect of growing hemp for CBD oil here in Wisconsin. He’ll be back often this year. (I imagine Meatloaf will be too big for air travel anymore; I think he grew this week.) We are so proud of our boys, uh men. They are kind, hard working, and full of life.
Until next time, get out — 2018 year has been one of remembering 1968 for some. In 2019 I expect those same pundits will be all over 1969. I was in high school through half of the ‘60s and I remember thinking that 2000 was an impossible, unreachable date. It is hard to believe that 2000 was 19 years ago and the ‘60s were over 50 years ago. The older I get, the only fast about me is my instinct to nap and time. Those of you of a certain age know exactly what I mean. Anyway, we had some great music back in the day — “Hey Jude,” “Born to be Wild,” “The Dock of the Bay.” In 1969 when I started my senior year of high school, we had “Crimson and Clover,” “Honky Tonk Woman,” “Sugar Sugar” and Phil Bengston, among others. Oh, Bengston was the head coach of the 8-6 Green Bay Packers. Bart Starr was the quarterback. Anyway, Ellen and I celebrated 45 years together last week — Dec. 29, 1973. After 45 years together (according to Ole and Lena that’s 90 years.) I still realize that asking her to marry me was the single best thing I ever did. Life is different now, but life is good. Happy New Year everyone! Enjoy.
