When I got up Saturday morning, June 15, I had a nagging feeling I was forgetting something. My list included taking Bo to the kennel, going to the dump, loading the F150 with our luggage and cooler, and hooking up the Mississippi Queen for a week-long fishing trip up north near Trego. I spent hours working on the trailer lights — that worked when we left, anyway.
Ellen and I finally headed north to rendezvous with Ellen’s sister Barb and her hubby Chuck in Osseo. The plan was to get lunch — and pie — at the Norske Nook. As luck would have it, Osseo’s Lake Martha Days (I think) was in full swing, complete with midway and rides when we rolled into downtown. I thought we’d never find a place to park our trucks and boats, but Barb and Chuck found a parking lot nearby. We walked into Norske Nook. The place was packed with pies and pie slices and pie hunters. At the risk of our epicurean education, we opted for the relative speed of the golden arches — I know, ouch.
South of Trego, we got off Hwy. 53 to visit Shell Lake. We stopped at our friends the Ekerns. I was Jake’s supervising teacher back in the day. He grew up fishing on Shell Lake. I have stayed at his folks, Deb and Dave’s several times and fished a dozen times with Jake. Anyway, we got hugs and introductions and tips. They caught fish all week long despite mostly lousy weather. Jake gave me a container of dozens of panfish leeches. The slithering, slimey parasites; they turned out to be the bomb as bait.
We found our cabin 20 miles north on a winding sand road into the woods on a knoll overlooking a river. The place was quaint and well-appointed. El and I had a queen-sized bed downstairs, while Barb and Chuck took the loft that had a king and a full-size bed. The only issue here was the stairway that pulled down from the upstairs — think Clark Griswold in “Christmas Vacation” when he locked himself in the attic — blocking off access to the bathroom without putting the stairway up. There were two decks, one above the dock and one attached to the cabin. The one on the cabin had a screen house (much needed due to the mosquitoes) set up over a table and chairs. We found the Lake Trego landing about a mile away and brought our boats up to the dock.
On day one, at this time and at this place, we demonstrated why they call it fishing and not catching. Half of our team, pulled out and made plans to try a different body of water. More next time.
On morning two, after the baconator (Chuck) made bacon and scrambled eggs, we eventually went to sea and started the search for a fish fry all over again.
Until next time, get out — has anybody wondered, what happened to the bats? We used to have many bats — in our attic, in the garage and shop, in the dairy barn and tobacco shed. I do see some “sign” on exposed surfaces in our sheds, but I stood outside last night for half an hour at the usual time and did not see one of the little flying rats, snapping up the gnats and mosquitoes. The absence of bats is a bit disturbing, no matter what you think of them, ya gotta like how they make their living. Regardless, I guess I could check my belfry tonight. Enjoy.
