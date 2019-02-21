This mostly indoor winter has proved to be a good time to reflect and remember. Recently my Aunt Darleen passed away. My brother and sisters and our cousins grew up calling her Dode. Not sure where she got the nickname, but my Great-Uncle Buck Elskamp might be a person of interest; he had nicknames for everyone. He called my sister Diane, Doodley Boop and sometimes Rang. Not sure why. He called my brother Del, Smoke; makes perfect sense — think playing with matches. Buck dubbed my baby sister Carolyn, Cotton Top in honor of white hair. He called me Fugue McGoog — not sure why. I remember I called him Buck McTuck.
Anyway, Dode always seemed to be positive and she had a ready smile. She was tasked with babysitting us on occasion. I remember loving going out to Grandma Potter’s farm. We got to drink pop and eat Butterfinger minis, and there were pigs to observe and chickens to throw rocks at and cows to bother and in the early years, horses. I remember sneaking down to the horse barn and opening the top door to see the big draft horses. They would look at me, wild-eyed at first and then go about their easy-going business. Dode loved the many cats and the dogs, Mac and Rusty. She was a quiet figure at our many gatherings of Potters, Leesers and Minks at holidays or just for Sunday dinner. I remember Dode sitting on the stoop petting them and talking to them, often with a book in hand. Dode loved to read any and all types of books and magazines and listen to mostly country music. She gave me boxes of Ellery Queen mysteries and Agatha Christie mysteries when I was a kid. You could always count on Dode for a book or magazine subscription for Christmas. I am still reading mysteries. I remember singing along and playing air guitar (before anyone called it that) to one of her Johnny Cash record and asking Dode if she would buy an album of my songs when I became a famous singer. She said she might. Of course at the time I was 9 or 10 and couldn’t yet play an instrument or really sing either. (I never cut an album but I did go on to play the trumpet, tuba, guitar and harmonica and play in bands for over 30 years.)
Darleen never married nor went places except in her reading that I recall anyway. She is the last of my mom’s immediately family. Mom is 88 and going strong, but someday my relationship to that long ago time will fade away. Something to ponder — and maybe write more about.
Until next time, get out — I fear I am not a good nephew. I didn’t go to visit Darleen until the week before she died. I regret that. Note to self — and to readers — spend some time with or at least call your loved ones whenever you can. Enjoy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.