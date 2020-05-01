Grouse Hollow Journal: Wrens provide entertainment

It feels like rain this morning. I surprised myself when I thought, “Good. We can use rain.” Around here at least, it is pretty dry. It will or it won’t I guarantee.
There were four wrens sparing in the grass near the kennel. When I liberated our chief of security, Bo went right for them, chasing a pair clear up past the shop. I am glad to see wrens. They make for entertainment with our morning coffee on the porch. We hung out the finch feeder last week and have half a dozen of gold flashes filling up on seed. Maybe you have hummingbirds already? We are going to hang out a feeder this morning on the “If you build it, uh, hang it up, they will come” theory.
Our resident serial killer was waiting on the patio. She surprised me, too. She preferred attention, even letting me hold her for a few moments and stroke her back, before squirming off onto the picnic table to dive into a breakfast of canned salmon cat food. Gypsy is 16 years old now and doesn’t eat much usually. Today she ate a third of a can and then wandered off to sleep it off.
Yesterday I got the Mississippi Queen unwrapped and hooked up to the pickup. After checking that the lights worked — they did — we went down to Stoddard to fill her up on relatively cheap Premium ATV fuel. Five gallons may last us all summer with the new 4-stroke engine. We shall see. Anyway, the engine fired right off and ran great.
Back at the ranch, I used a log chain and the John Deere tractor to lift up and retrieve our Kubota tiller from wedding exile in the back of the tobacco shed. It took Ellen and me an hour to get it attached to the 3-point hitch. Then I got really frustrated with the “expletive deleted” drive shaft and quit for the day.
Until next time, get out — the grass needs mowing in some places but not others. I refuse to start until May at least because I know it’ll be twice a week for a month, rain or no. At least it looks better than snow. Speaking of looking good, our neighbor Pearl Sikora and her mom came over on Saturday to show Ellen her prom dress. De Soto’s prom was supposed to be that night and of course we know that it wasn’t it. She sparkled in her blue sequined gown. Besides busying herself with feeding baby calves at the Servais Farm, Pearl was this year’s valedictorian. She has been accepted to Lawrence University in Appleton to study biology. She really brightened our day. Enjoy.
