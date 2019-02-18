The pilot stage of Growing for Good's compost collection program has ended, and the project will be expanded in the city of Viroqua.
Growing for Good, which is a social and economic enterprise of Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School, has recently started collaborating with Deep Rooted Farm to be able to increase the amount of waste that it is handling. Growing for Good brings the waste to Deep Rooted Farm and together they prepare the compost piles to produce nutrient rich soil.
Growing for Good's mission, with this project, is to decrease the amount of organic matter that goes into the landfill.
How the service works
Growing for Good collects the food waste in 5-gallon buckets at people’s homes. People can sign up for weekly or biweekly pick up option. There is also the possibility of dropping the bucket at Growing For Good.
To sign up, people do one of the following:
- Fill out the form at growingforgood.org/compost;
- Write to compost@growingforgood.org;
- Call 608-637-8200 or 608-632-6652;
- Or stop by on Wednesdays (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at Growing For Good, 520 E. Terhune St., Viroqua.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.