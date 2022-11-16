Growing Point Farm named Viroqua Farmers Market Vendor of the Year

The 2022 Viroqua Farmers Market Vendor of the Year award was presented to Growing Point Farm, a vegetable farm just outside Viroqua co-founded by Ellena Wolff and Sawyer Paar.

Practicing bio-intensive, chemical free, small-scale farming, the duo filled their market stall each week with fresh seasonal produce. From zesty radishes first thing in the spring to giant heads of broccoli and crunchy cabbage late in the season, Growing Point Farm was a fixture at the Viroqua Farmers Market throughout the season.

“The future of our farmers market depends on encouraging and supporting the younger growers and producers of the Viroqua area with a viable outlet for selling their goods,” stated mIEKAL aND, previous recipient of the vendor of the year award. “Sawyer and Ellena quickly developed a following and every week showed up with top quality produce.”

Growing Point Farm can be found at facebook.com/GrowingPointFarm or @growingpointfarm on Instagram. They are planning to return, and potentially expand, for the 2023 Viroqua Farmers Market.

In addition to naming the Vendor of the Year, the Viroqua Chamber Main Street, host of the Viroqua Farmers Market, held a celebration breakfast to honor all the farmers and artisans who were a part of the farmers market. The market, which runs every Saturday May-October, hosted over 65 vendors in the 2022 season, returning to pre-pandemic levels of participation. For the first time this year it was host to three kid’s markets, encouraging young makers and entrepreneurs to set up booths and vend at the market. The 2022 season also heralded the return of the SNAP/EBT program, which the market will continue in coming years to facilitate access to healthy local foods.

Despite the 2022 season just winding down, plans are already being laid for the next market season by the farmers and Viroqua Chamber Main Street staff. Visions for the 2023 season include expanding the kid’s markets, improved seating and market access, and the continuation of the SNAP/EBT and WIC programs at the market each week. The Viroqua Farmers Market will have its grand opening May 5, 2023, and will run through Oct. 28, 2023.