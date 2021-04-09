Guided migratory birding walk offered near Ferryville

LA CROSSE, WI – Just in time for Mother’s Day, a free guided birding walk is being offered to the public by Mississippi Valley Conservancy at Sugar Creek Bluff State Natural Area (SNA), Ferryville, on May 8.
This bluffland walk is recommended for anyone who wants to learn more about birds while enjoying the sights and sounds of spring in a beautiful natural setting. Participants will spread out in small groups, each with its own birding expert, to allow for social distancing and better birding. Masks will be required. This event is part of the Conservancy’s 2021 “Linked to the Land” series of outdoor experiences on the many nature preserves it protects for wildlife habitat, scenic beauty, outdoor learning and recreation in the Driftless Area.
From the banks of Sugar Creek near the Mississippi River rises Sugar Creek Bluff, a 440-acre bluffland nature preserve. With its beautiful meadows, forests, and prairies the property provides much needed habitat for rare and threatened bird species. Birds seen on previous hikes through this State Natural Area have included the red shouldered hawk, the whip-poor-will, the grasshopper sparrow, the cerulean warbler, and the blue-winged warbler. Local bird experts and Conservancy staff will guide participants to listen for, watch, and identify the various birds that are returning to or passing through the area after wintering as far away as South America.
Advance registration is required for this free event by May 5 on the Events page at www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org. With limited parking space and an ongoing effort to maintain social distance, registration will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. With questions, contact Sarah Bratnober at sarah@mississippivalleyconservancy.org or call 608-784-3606, extension 8.
Details and sign-up are at https://www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org/events