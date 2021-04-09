Guided migratory birding walk offered near Ferryville

LA CROSSE, WI – Just in time for Mother’s Day, a free guided birding walk is being offered to the public by Mississippi Valley Conservancy at Sugar Creek Bluff State Natural Area (SNA), Ferryville, on May 8.

This bluffland walk is recommended for anyone who wants to learn more about birds while enjoying the sights and sounds of spring in a beautiful natural setting. Participants will spread out in small groups, each with its own birding expert, to allow for social distancing and better birding. Masks will be required. This event is part of the Conservancy’s 2021 “Linked to the Land” series of outdoor experiences on the many nature preserves it protects for wildlife habitat, scenic beauty, outdoor learning and recreation in the Driftless Area.