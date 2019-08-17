The practice of yoga will be shared for its many spiritual and health benefits by yoga instructor Jessica Jerman after a 1.6 mile guided hike. The yoga hike will take place at Tunnelville Cliffs State Natural Area near the village of La Farge in Vernon County at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7. The property is one of 21 nature preserves protected by Mississippi Valley Conservancy in Wisconsin’s Driftless Area. The yoga hike is one of Mississippi Valley Conservancy’s 2019 “Linked to the Land” outdoor experiences on the many nature preserves it protects for wildlife habitat, scenic beauty, education, and recreation in the Driftless Area.
Register by Sept. 4. Details, directions, and registration for this free event are on the Events page at www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org. With questions, contact Carol Labuzzetta at labuzzetta@mississippivalleyconservancy.org or call 608-784-3606, ext. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.