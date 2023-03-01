Gundersen Health System births Mar 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Feb. 8Son to Courtney O’Loughlin and Daniel Culligan, Onalaska.Son to Catherine Buresh and Ethan Tschanz, Blair.Feb. 14Son to Shawnna Gross, Whitehall. A professional baby namer has cast her predictions on 2023's most popular names - and reckons "dark, moody, romantic" monikers will boom. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Institutions Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Extra Effort: Westby senior overcomes mother’s death, other challenges Westby Area High School’s Darik Moilien has been able to overcome numerous challenges, including the loss of his mother when he was very young. Vernon County Sheriff's Report Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Feb. 18. Genoa woman injured in rollover on Hwy. 35 north of Genoa A Genoa woman was injured in a rollover accident on State Hwy. 35 north of Genoa, Tuesday, Feb. 21. Pages from the Past The Vernon County Censor Westby's Rose McGinnis Radke inducted into Wisconsin Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame Westby resident Rose McGinnis Radke was inducted into the Wisconsin Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Saturday, Feb. 4.