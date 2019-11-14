Help keep the community warm this winter by participating in Gundersen Health System’s annual Wrapping the Community in Warmth Blanket Drive.
Between Nov. 18 and Dec. 13, drop off your new blankets, either store bought or handmade, at Gundersen Family Medicine Viroqua Clinic on the second floor of the Viroqua Area Medical Office Building, 407 S. Main St.
Blankets will be donated to local organizations for distribution.
