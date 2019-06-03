Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics is proud to announce that their Hillsboro clinic has received the Wisconsin Department of Health Services “Big Shot” award recognizing a 90 percent vaccination rate for their 2- and 3-year-old pediatric population. They are one of only two healthcare organizations in southwestern Wisconsin to receive the honor, the other being Gundersen Health System’s Holmen Clinic.
“This is a great recognition for the work that we do every day to make sure everyone in our care stays healthy,” says Andrea Anderson, PA-C, primary care provider at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Clinic Hillsboro. “Immunizations are so important to not only individual health and well-being, but also for loved ones, friends and neighbors. We encourage every parent with young children to get all recommended vaccinations and to talk with their provider if they have questions or concerns.”
Parents can find vaccine schedules at dhs.wisconsin.gov/immunization.
