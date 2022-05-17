Gundersen Viroqua Clinic health official ‘vigilant’ about hepatitis outbreak, parents urged to watch for symptoms

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is asking doctors in the state to be on the lookout for possible cases of acute hepatitis after health officials discovered instances of severe liver damage in four children. In one case, a child needed a liver transplant as a result, and in another, the child died.

Wisconsin is the fourth state to announce an investigation into the unusual circumstances surrounding the cases of hepatitis. In the U.S., at least 109 children in 25 states have been identified with cases, and of those, five have died. The World Health Organization reports more than 200 cases in 20 countries across the globe.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can be caused by viral infections, alcohol use, toxins, medications, and certain other medical conditions, according to Wisconsin DHS. In the U.S., the most common causes of viral hepatitis are hepatitis A, B, and C viruses.

According to Victor Uko, MD, Pediatric Gastroenterologist, Gundersen Health System, those who have contracted the illness so far have become quite sick and required hospitalization. The most recognizable symptoms of hepatitis include abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea and – most importantly – jaundice.

“That’s an indicator of something going on,” Dr. Uko said of jaundice. “In some patients who are typically jaundiced, they may have dark urine, lighter colored stool, et cetera.”

The number of cases in Wisconsin is low compared to other parts of the country, but Dr. Uko said he’s concerned enough about the outbreak to be vigilant. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has discovered in its investigation, children who contracted the illness were previously healthy with no underlying conditions. Though that raises concern among providers, Dr. Uko urges parents not to overreact.

“Hepatitis occurs for a host of reasons, and most often, they’re simple viral infections that get better,” said Dr. Uko, who does outreach to patients at Gundersen Viroqua Clinic. “The key is early recognition.”

Dr. Uko said if parents see any of the symptoms mentioned and are concerned, they should first contact their child’s primary care provider because there are a host of other viral infections that can cause similar ailments to hepatitis. Should the child seem significantly unwell and need to be seen sooner, Gundersen Urgent Care would be another option.

Uko stressed that early data shows no link between this illness and COVID-19 or its vaccines.

To set up an appointment, call Gundersen Viroqua Clinic at 608-637-8577 or pediatric specialties in La Crosse at (608) 775-2599.

