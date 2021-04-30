Gypsy moth aerial spraying to begin in May

Beginning in early to mid-May, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) plans to treat 14 western Wisconsin counties for gypsy moth. Residents can expect to see and hear loud, low-flying planes as early as sunrise.

Small, yellow planes will be treating for invasive gypsy moth caterpillars. These non-native pests defoliate many kinds of trees and plants during their caterpillar stage, causing tree stress and potentially tree death. In an attempt to slow their spread, treatment efforts will be focused in western Wisconsin, where gypsy moth populations are low or beginning to build.

“The aerial treatments the department will be conducting are the most efficient and effective method to delay the impacts associated with gypsy moth outbreaks,” says Christopher Foelker, DATCP Gypsy Moth Program Manager. “Where this insect is well-established, it has been a periodic public nuisance and damaging forestry pest.”

The harmful effects of gypsy moths include the cost of removing dead trees and potential loss of property value. Caterpillars shed their skins several times as they feed, and these bristly skins can also irritate the eyes, skin, and respiratory system in humans.