Gypsy moth treatment plan open houses cancelled
The gypsy moth treatment plan open houses scheduled for this week have been canceled. This includes:

• Green County: Monday, March 16, 5–7 p.m.; Monroe Public Library, 925 16th Ave., Monroe, Wis.;

• Vernon County: Tuesday, March 17, noon–2 p.m.; McIntosh Public Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, Wis.;

• Dunn County: Wednesday, March 18, 4–6 p.m.; Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd, Menomonie, Wis.;

• Washburn County: Thursday, March 19, 2:30–4 p.m.; DNR Service Center, 810 W. Maple St., Spooner, Wis.;

This year’s treatment plan information is available to view online at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/GMAerialSpray.aspx. If you have any questions, email the Gypsy Moth Program at gypsymoth@wi.gov.

