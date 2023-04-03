Hailey Nerison is the 2023 Westby Syttende Mai Princess. She and her court were crowned Saturday, April 1.

Nerison, along with First Attendant Maya Dunnum and Second Attendant Mary Chroninger, will reign over Westby’s Syttende Mai celebration May 20-21, and represent the community at parades and events throughout the year.

Nerison is the daughter of Julie and Dan Nerison. Dunnum is the daughter of Jamie Howell and David Graupmann, and Chroninger is the daughter of Brianna and Chris Chroninger.

The other candidates were Cailey Chroninger, daughter of Maryanne and Curt Chroninger, and Adelynn Oliver, daughter of Maranda and Dusty Oliver.

Darek Martine, president of the Syttende Mai Board of Directors, welcomed those in attendance.

“Welcome,” Martine said. “I’ve been impatiently waiting for this kickoff to the Syttende May season. I look forward to working with the new royalty and I thank the (2022) royalty for what they’ve done.”

Martine announced David Kraabel and Darlene Kraabel as the 2023 Syttende Mai parade marshals. David and Darlene are the royalty advisers. The parade will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, May 21.

“I hope to see all of you in May,” Martine said.

Prior to the five candidates answering a final question, David Kraabel, royalty co-adviser, thanked the 2022 royalty – Princess Brynn Thunstedt, First Attendant Marissa Klum and Second Attendant Mora Martine – for representing the city and surrounding area.

“They attended 37 events and 16 parades,” David Kraabel said. “We will truly miss these fine ladies, and of course, their families. It’s hard to say good-bye, but we look forward to having a new royalty family.”

During his remarks, David Kraabel and Darlene Kraabel presented the Friend of the Royalty Award to Sharon Nelson, who was on the first Princess Committee in 1970.

Information about Westby’s celebration of its Norwegian heritage can be found at www.syttendemaiwestby.com and on the Syttende Mai Facebook page.