The annual Halloween Enchanted Forest Walk will be held in the Hubbard Hills Forest at the west end of Maple Street in Viroqua, Thursday, Oct. 31, from 3-5 p.m.
Admission is $2 per person; $7 maximum family cost. All profits go to the eighth-grade Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School class-trip fun. Call Paula Grenier at 606-4500 with questions.
