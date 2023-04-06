Harry Devine and Braylan Zitzner are the February Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month.

This school year Devine is taking AP statistics, AP psychology, Youth Teaching Youth Physics, English IV, band, AP calculus and Chemistry II.

His school activities include cross country, tennis, track and National Honor Society. His community activities are Solo and Ensemble and community concerts.

Devine enjoys weight lifting, music and mountain biking in his spare time.

His future plans include attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison for teaching or physics.

He is the son of Amy and Paul Devine.

Zitzner’s senior-year classes at Viroqua High School include 3-D art, physics, family living, orchestra, Wood Manufacturing I, AP language and composition and Chemistry II.

She is a member of the National Honor Society, played volleyball four years and will complete four years of softball this spring.

Zitzner’s hobbies include spending time with friends and family, doing jigsaw puzzles, watching sports and reading.

She plans on attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Luke and Tammy Zitzner are her parents.