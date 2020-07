Clarification regarding the free drive-thru community COVID-19 testing that took place in Viroqua July 7:

The Vernon County Health Department will follow up with the positive cases; the department expects the results to be available within three to five days.

The Wisconsin National Guard will follow up on the negative test results.

