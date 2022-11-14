Healthcare workers at Vernon Memorial Healthcare named Twinklefest Parade Grand Marshals

The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is proud to announce this year’s Twinklefest Parade Grand Marshals to be the healthcare workers at Vernon Memorial Healthcare. These deserving individuals have been named Twinklefest Grand Marshals in recognition of their hard work in caring for our community, especially through the recent difficult years.

Chris Clemens, Viroqua Chamber Main Street executive director, states, “We’re proud to honor the outstanding men and women who’ve selflessly served our community through a historic era and we look forward to honoring them at the parade.” The annual parade, now in its 26th year, will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 25 through downtown Viroqua.

“On behalf of VMH, I would like to thank the Viroqua Chamber of Commerce for recognizing the efforts and impact VMH staff have provided over the last few years to the communities we serve,” said David Hartberg, CEO at Vernon Memorial Healthcare and Viroqua Chamber of Commerce Board member. “Twinklefest is an event that brings the community together in celebration of the seasons of thankfulness, appreciation and care of others. It is fitting that VMH staff are the grand marshals of such a unifying event.”

Along with Vernon Memorial Heathcare, the parade will host over 40 floats from local businesses, clubs and organizations, all decked out in twinkling lights to parade down Viroqua’s Main Street.

In addition to the Twinklefest Parade, the Viroqua Chamber will be debuting Christmas on Court Street on the 25th from 2 to 8 p.m. Christmas on Court Street is a community event focused on celebrating the season of giving. Located on West Court Street outside the Historic Fortney building, it will feature a clothing drive, food drive and toy drive hosted by local businesses and nonprofits, as well as music, a wreath sale, warm drinks and photos with Santa from 3 to 5 p.m.

“Viroqua is a community where we take care of each other,” states Larkin Breckel, assistant director of the Viroqua Chamber Main Street. “We are looking forward to being able to celebrate our community’s caring spirit at Christmas on Court Street celebration, and by honoring those who care for us all, the VMH staff, as the 2022 Twinklefest Grand Marshals.”

For more information about Twinklefest or Christmas on Court Street, visit viroqua-wisconsin.com/chamber-mainstreet/twinklefest-2022