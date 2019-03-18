The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County is offering a Healthy Living with Diabetes workshop. Participants will receive information and resources to understand diabetes, along with support to manage diabetes as part of their daily life and activities. New topic each week related to mental, physical and emotional well-being.
The workshop will be held on Wednesday mornings from 9:30 a.m. until noon beginning April 24 and ending June 5. Workshops will be held at Gundersen St. Joseph Hospital, 400 Water St., Hillsboro. There is no cost for the workshop but participants will have the option to purchase a $15 book. Transportation may be provided.
To register, request transportation, or ask questions, contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County at 608-637-5201 or 1-888-637-1323.
