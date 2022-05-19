Hearty snack program fuels active learners at Kickapoo Valley Forest School

Forest Schooling is a new education option in the Driftless Region. The Kickapoo Valley Forest School (KVFS) opened in August of 2021 as a public charter school authorized by the La Farge School District and sited on the Kickapoo Valley Reserve. KVFS offers full-day, year-round nature immersion for prekindergarten and kindergarten students. The school will add one grade each year through second grade. KVFS provides all children with a daily healthy and hearty locally-sourced snack. This snack program is made possible through the AmeriCorps Farm to School Program, which is funded through the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI), Serve Wisconsin, and AmeriCorps - the federal agency.

Kara Ignasiak, the DPI Nutrition Education Consultant who directs the AmeriCorps Farm to School Program, shared the importance of local food tasting and menuing programs throughout the state. Ignasiak explains, “The AmeriCorps Farm to School Program provides schools and communities an opportunity to build sustainable farm to school programs when time and resources are limited. During the 2020-2021 pandemic school year, AmeriCorps members around the state helped menu over 100 different local foods around the state!” KVFS has been utilizing the skills and knowledge of an Americorps Member.

Maiela Leinberger was enrolled through the program as an AmeriCorps Farm to School Specialist serving KVFS, and she is tasked with sourcing, planning, prepping, serving, and teaching students of KVFS about the importance of fueling their bodies so they have energy to explore and play, key parts of each day in the forest school. “It is super apparent when children eat snack in the morning versus when they don’t. It makes a huge difference in their ability to have a positive day.”

In addition to hosting an AmeriCorps Farm to School member, KVFS created a Food Security Task Force at the Governance Committee level of the school. This committee has been instrumental in bringing together local experts from local farmers like Joy Miller of Keewaydin Farms who is helping the KVFS with plant starts for the La Farge School District gardens and the annual KVFS plant swap and sale. Additionally, committee members have been working on plans for the school garden which provides fresh vegetables to KVFS and the La Farge School District.

Each week, Peg LaMartina volunteers to help Maiela with snack prep and serving. The children hungrily gather around the snack wagon or sled to fuel up before their daily long hike on the KVR trails. Favorite hearty snacks have included donated Organic Valley sausage, milk and cheese, Driftless Organics potato mash, energy oat bites, and local apples and carrots.

Other exciting food-related activities at KVFS include the annual events like the Applesauce Social for families each fall.

The KVFS community honors the donations that make the universal snack program possible from Organic Valley and dedicated volunteers. Together, this community with a boost from the DPI AmeriCorps Farm to School Program ensures the young forest school students are fueled for exploring and learning all day.

Check www.kickapoovalleyforestschool.org for future opportunities to work with AmeriCorps Farm to School at the Kickapoo Valley Forest School.

