Heather Dregne joins Westby's History Alive Project Board as student representative

The History Alive Project Board in Westby is thrilled to announce Anna Dregne has joined the board of directors.

Currently at senior at Westby High School, Dregne, the daughter of Chris and Heather Dregne of Westby is HAP’s second student representative on the board.

This 17-year-old is currently taking A.P. Psychology, Aquaculture, Animal Science, American Government, Student Publications, Art and Advanced World Literature. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and double major in journalism with an emphasis of sports communication.

In her freshman year, she participated in a yearlong HAP enrichment program where she learned about Norwegian immigrant history and the early history of the Westby area, while attending her regular ninth-grade curriculum classes. The Westby community got to know her publicly when she served on the 2021 Westby Syttende Mai Royalty Court.

This dynamo teenager has claimed a bright star in the sport of bowling. She shot her highest score and series to date at the Youth State Tournament; she shot a 222, 268 and a 192 for a 682 series. The 682 combined with her other total to achieve a 1,902! The three-event 1,902 total ended her in third place at the state tourney in her division. With that weekend, she also earned a ticket to nationals this past summer and is now a four-time national qualifier.

As a HAP Board student representative, Dregne plans to attend board meetings, help with HAP activities and will keep her pulse on the interests of WHS teens as she shares those with the board to add to HAP enrichment programming at the high school.