The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation on March 30 announced 306 Wisconsin students, teachers, and administrators are the recipients of the organization’s 2023 Student Excellence and Initiative, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership awards.

Student Excellence and Initiative Scholarships of $10,000 will be awarded to 190 graduating high school students who have demonstrated academic excellence and have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership in their community. Teacher Fellowship awards of $6,000 will be presented to 100 teachers who were nominated for their leadership and service in and outside the classroom, their ability to inspire a love of learning and to motivate their students. Principal Leadership awards of $6,000 will be given to 16 principals for setting high standards for instruction, achievement and character, and creating a climate to best serve students, families, staff and community.

“Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation,” former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl said. “These student, teacher, and principal award recipients have demonstrated incredible hard work, achievements, and service. I congratulate them all and hope this award not only helps them in their individual pursuits but also reminds them to pay it forward in the future.”

Award recipients are selected by a statewide committee composed of civic leaders and representatives of education-related associations and the program’s co-sponsors: The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, regional Cooperative Educational Service Agencies (CESA), the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, and the Wisconsin Homeschooling Parents Association.

The Kohl Foundation award program was established by Herb Kohl, former U.S. Senator, philanthropist, and businessman. Since 1990, the foundation has awarded nearly $34 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students, and schools.

