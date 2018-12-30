At the beginning of each year, VIVA Gallery takes a month to celebrate the talents of its members with a themed show. This year, there’s a twist, and you will want to be there for the show’s unveiling on First Thursday, Jan. 3
You may be quite familiar with the fortes of VIVA’s artists, but you may not be familiar with all of their abilities. This year’s theme is “Hidden Talent” and member artists have been challenged to create works that are outside of their usual offerings. Maybe a painter becomes a potter. Maybe a potter becomes a portraitist. Maybe a weaver makes something in wood instead of wool. Now comes the second challenge, and that is to First Thursday attendees. Each art piece will simply be numbered; the artist’s name will not be revealed. Each patron will be given a list of the participating artists and is invited to guess which artist made which pieces. The patron who has the most correct guesses will win a $25 gift certificate.
The “Hidden Talent” pieces and more clearly identified works of VIVA’s 24 member artists will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception Jan. 3 from 5-7 p.m. and will be on display through January. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.
