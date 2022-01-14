High-flying fun comes to Westby for ski jump tournament

Volunteers with the Westby Snowflake Ski Club are gearing up to host the 99th annual Snowflake Ski Jump Tournament, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 21 and 22.

This year’s tournament is being held in January instead of February because of the Winter Olympics, Scott Yttri, a member of the club, said. Another reason, he said, was to hold one big weekend of ski jumping by combining the junior and big hill tournaments.

“This way the young kids get to see the big kids jump,” he said.

Yttri said they are expecting about 25 jumpers from the United States, Norway and Slovenia, and possibly Finland, to compete both Friday night and Saturday. He said the club won’t know for sure which countries will be represented or the number of jumpers until the athletes start arriving in Westby.

Skiers start to arrive in Thursday, Jan. 20, and will meet their host families at the Rod & Gun Club for hospitality night.

The annual kickoff breakfast will be held at Borgen’s Café in Westby, Friday, Jan. 21. The buffet meal will be served from 7 to 10 a.m.

Competition begins on the 90-meter hill Friday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m., with the opening ceremonies set for 6:30 p.m. The band High Mileage will be performing at the Rod & Gun Club following the competition.

Saturday, Jan. 22, starts with the junior ski jumping tournament beginning at 9:45 a.m. with the opening ceremony, followed by the competition at 10 a.m. The young skiers will be jumping on the 5-, 10-, 20- and 40-meter hills.

The large hill ski jumping tournament continues at 1 p.m.; the opening ceremony is set for 12:30 p.m. The long-standing jump and awards will take place after the competition.

The 2022 Westby Snowflake Royalty will be on hand to welcome skiers and spectators alike. The court includes Queen Isabella “Bella” Turben, daughter of Lisa Kabat and Eric Turben, First Attendant Kara Ofte, daughter of Deb Ofte and Rod Ofte, and Second Attendant Rhianna Steiger daughter of Sara and Tony Steiger.

The ski club is one of nearly a dozen other clubs in the Central Division, which is made up of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, and Illinois, that hosts ski jumping competitions throughout the winter. According to the club’s website, it’s one of the two remaining “all volunteer” large hill ski jumping clubs in the Western hemisphere.

The Snowflake Ski Jumping Complex is located at E7940 County Road P, Westby.

2022 buttons

General admission buttons are available at various locations in the area prior to the tournament for $15. Buttons in the outlying areas will be picked up by Thursday, Jan. 20. A list of locations with presale buttons can be found on the ski club’s website and Facebook page. The buttons will cost $20 at the gate; 12 and under are free. The buttons are good for both days of competition and admission to Friday night’s music.

A Gold Button is also available for $50. This year’s Gold Button is in memory of Arne and Terri Haugen. Arne was on the Norwegian Ski Team and won several national ski jumping tournaments after moving to the United State. Terrie was a Snowflake Ski Club Queen, and both were very involved in the club.

Proceeds from the Gold Button support the sport of ski jumping in the community. People can get their Gold Buttons by contacting the club on its Facebook page, at the Snowflake Clubhouse in Timber Coulee or at the gate during the tournament.

There is free military/veterans admission. The Snowflake Ski Club, along with Logistics Health Incorporated, continue to show support for U.S. service men and women by allowing all current and former military service members and their spouses to be admitted free of charge to the tournament.

To gain admission, each veteran or service member will need to show one of the following with a photo ID: a current military ID card, VFW card, Legion card, DAV current membership card, or DD 214 Form (record of discharge). Children under the age of 18 whose parent is currently on active duty in the National Guard or Reserves or is retired from any branch of the military is also admitted free. Each service member will be given a special button to be worn on their clothing to indicate their military affiliation. Visit www.snowflakeskiclub.com for more information.

All of the buttons were design by Amy (Kotek) Jankowski.

More information about the tournament can be found on the club’s website and Facebook page.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.