Hillsboro Area Appreciation Dairy Breakfast is June 26

The Hillsboro Lions Club will host its annual Hillsboro Area Appreciation Dairy Breakfast at Hillsboro Firemen’s Memorial Park on Hwy. 33 west of Hillsboro, Sunday, June 26 from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, donuts, cheese, milk, coffee, juice and more. Price of the breakfast is $8 for adults and $3 for children younger than 10 years of age.

USA National Miss Wisconsin 2022 Hannah Slater of New Lisbon will be in attendance. In addition, area queens, Hillsboro FFA, Hillsboro’s Domaci Youth Folk Dancers, Warner Creek Bluegrass Extravaganza and the Little German Band will be participating in the event all morning. Returning this year is a farmers market and a flea market with arts and crafts.

