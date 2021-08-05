Hillsboro Excellence in Education Fund supports School District of Hillsboro projects with grants

Hillsboro Excellence in Education Fund, a component of Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, recently awarded more than $5,600 in grants to five projects in the School District of Hillsboro.
• Diane Stockwell’s “Classroom Bulletin Board” and “Grade 2: Math Matters” projects received $755 from the Hillsboro EIE Fund to purchase a new classroom bulletin board and a Math Matters Book series for each second-grade classroom.
• Erin Jirschele’s “Growing Our Literacy-Rich Classroom” project received $1,500 from the Hillsboro EIE Fund to purchase new reading materials of all types for middle school students.
• Daniel Faas’ “Online Testing Computer” project received $549 from the Hillsboro EIE Fund to purchase a dedicated testing computer for the GED Option 2 Program.
• Sheri Holthe’s “Save My Seat!” project received $749 from the Hillsboro EIE Fund to purchase more comfortable seating options for students.
• Erin Hora’s “Standing Desks” project received $1,425 from the Hillsboro EIE Fund to replace worn-out standing desks for high school English students.
• Stacy Sosinsky’s “Supporting Our Students With Autism” project received $530 from the Hillsboro EIE Fund to purchase additional tools and resources for students on the autism spectrum.
• Vanessa Mislivechek’s “Whiteboards In Kindergarten” project received $148 from the Hillsboro EIE Fund to purchase new whiteboards for her kindergarten classroom.
With the support of donors who are inspired to leave a lasting legacy in the community, the Hillsboro Excellence in Education Fund serves as an endowment to enrich the educational experience in the School District of Hillsboro. Annually, a portion of the fund’s earnings are awarded to a variety of projects and activities that support innovative and creative ideas, inspiring both students and faculty/staff to achieve educational excellence. Since 2013, Hillsboro Excellence in Education Fund has awarded almost $40,878 in grants to the School District of Hillsboro.
Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin serves to match charitable donors with the needs of communities in nine southern Wisconsin counties, including Rock, Walworth, Crawford, Iowa, Lafayette, Green, Grant, Sauk and Vernon. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization with assets in excess of $75 million. For more information on the Hillsboro Excellence in Education Fund or Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin, call Donor Services Representative Dave Murphy at 608- 758-0883, extension 7010 or visit www.cfsw.org.