Hillsboro Excellence in Education Fund supports School District of Hillsboro projects with grants

With the support of donors who are inspired to leave a lasting legacy in the community, the Hillsboro Excellence in Education Fund serves as an endowment to enrich the educational experience in the School District of Hillsboro. Annually, a portion of the fund’s earnings are awarded to a variety of projects and activities that support innovative and creative ideas, inspiring both students and faculty/staff to achieve educational excellence. Since 2013, Hillsboro Excellence in Education Fund has awarded almost $40,878 in grants to the School District of Hillsboro.