A Hillsboro family received minor injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident on County Hwy. F near the intersection of Elm Drive in the town of Hillsboro, Thursday, Dec. 27
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Shannon Hubele, 30, was traveling west on County Hwy. F when she lost control of the vehicle on an icy curve. Hubele’s vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway, and overturned multiple times coming to rest in a field.
Shannon Hubele, her husband Kyle Hubele and their infant child were all transported to Gundersen Health St. Joseph. The Hubeles' infant child was in a rear-facing child seat. Kyle Hubele was not wearing a seat belt
The Hillsboro Fire Department and Hillsboro Ambulance assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
