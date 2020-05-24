Hillsboro Lions Club cancels dairy breakfast

The Hillsboro Lions Club 40th Anniversary Dairy Breakfast, planned for Sunday, June 28, has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
According to letter from Carl Baller, breakfast chairman, "Our concern is for all the great supporters that we have in and around the Hillsboro area, especially those who come to our breakfast. This was a tough decision, as the Lions always look forward to the breakfast and to seeing all of our supporters."
The next breakfast will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021.
