Hillsboro Lions Club cancels dairy breakfast
0 comments

Hillsboro Lions Club cancels dairy breakfast

  • 0

The Hillsboro Lions Club 40th Anniversary Dairy Breakfast, planned for Sunday, June 28, has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

According to letter from Carl Baller, breakfast chairman, "Our concern is for all the great supporters that we have in and around the Hillsboro area, especially those who come to our breakfast. This was a tough decision, as the Lions always look forward to the breakfast and to seeing all of our supporters."

The next breakfast will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News